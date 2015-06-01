By Eliana Raszewski and Sarah Marsh
candidates in Argentina's election race plan to dismantle
outgoing President Cristina Fernandez's web of currency and
trade controls and clean up government finances to boost the
stagnating economy.
Fernandez has ramped up state intervention in the economy
during her eight years in power, trying to shore up thinning
currency reserves while financing generous subsidies and welfare
programs.
The economy grew quickly in the first years of her
presidency but it is now teetering on the brink of recession.
The currency has slumped on the black market and inflation is
running at about 25 percent, according to private estimates.
Economic advisers to the main candidates in the October
election told Reuters they plan to liberalize the dollar
exchange rate, cut taxes on lucrative grains exports, and move
to plug a fiscal deficit and tame inflation.
The consensus on the need for policy changes could further
encourage investors who have driven a rally in Argentina's bond
and equity markets this year and renewed interest from hedge
funds in the country.
The campaign teams differ, however, on the pace and depth of
reform.
Mauricio Macri, the pro-business opposition mayor of Buenos
Aires who is running a close second place in polls, promises
swift changes to win back investor confidence.
Daniel Scioli, the frontrunner for the leftist ruling
party's ticket, is more cautious as he targets votes from the
Fernandez faithful as well as swing voters opposed to her
policies.
And third-placed Sergio Massa, who broke ranks with the
president two years ago, pitches himself in the middle.
On currency controls, Miguel Bein, an economic advisor to
Scioli, said the first priority will be to ensure that dollars
are available to importers as well as foreign companies who have
been unable to repatriate profits.
"I would not normalize [the currency market] in a year, but
perhaps in two or three," Bein said.
While Scioli talks of "gradualismo", or gradual change,
Macri plans faster, more far-reaching reforms and says he would
start to lift currency controls on his first day in office.
"We would normalize flows immediately," said Federico
Sturzenegger, a Macri advisor who gained repute turning around
the previously loss-making Bank of Buenos Aires.
Scioli and Massa both warn a hasty removal of controls would
lead to a hemorrhaging of dollars and a spike in inflation that
would hit the poor hardest.
Macro's camp disagrees. "You won't need to protect the
reserves. Everyone will sell their dollars if they believe the
next president's economic program is credible," Sturzenegger
said.
Sturzenegger says inflation can be hauled down to 0-4
percent in three years. Bein says single figures are achievable
by the end of a first Scioli term.
SLOW TRANSITION?
The next president will also face a sharply widening fiscal
deficit, but the candidates have said they would leave untouched
politically sensitive welfare benefits which have ballooned
under Fernandez.
Macri and Massa say they'll assess the cost of Argentina's
bloated subsidies, in particular on energy and transport, while
Scioli has warned against austerity.
"If there is one thing Argentina doesn't need it is spending
cuts," Scioli told reporters last week.
Heavy subsidies for utilities mean the monthly power bill
for a one bedroom apartment is typically about 60 pesos (about
$6.70), less than the price of a pizza. A one-way commuter train
ticket in Buenos Aires costs just 2 pesos.
"There has been a squandering of public money ... on
subsidies and overpriced public works that has to end," said
Aledo Pignanelli, former central bank president and an advisor
to Massa.
Massa says he offers more change than Scioli but without a
return to the "neo-liberalism" of the 1990s - and its rash of
disastrous privatizations - that he says Macri represents.
Critical to taming inflation and ensuring that dollars are
readily available will be regaining access to global capital
markets at affordable prices.
That will require a deal with "holdout" hedge funds suing
Argentina over unpaid debt left over from its 2002 default.
Central bank foreign currency reserves sit at $33.25
billion. If Argentina does not reach an agreement with the
holdouts, it would be more difficult to unwind currency controls
without risking a balance of payments crisis.
It is, however, not clear what a deal would look like or
whether Argentina's Congress would approve it as the holdouts
have been widely denigrated as "vultures" in Argentina.
Argentine bond prices this year have pointed to growing
investor confidence in a resolution to the saga.
Prices for the non-performing over-the-counter 2038 dollar
Par bond have risen to $59.40 from $51.25 on Dec.
30, while on the defaulted 2033 dollar Discount bond
, prices have risen to $99.50 from $89.00.
The benchmark Merval stock index is up 26 percent so
far this year.
Europe-based Brevan Howard and Wall Street's Bienville
Capital Management are among those funds that have recently
launched Argentina portfolios, betting on an upturn.
"There are a number of key adjustments that we believe any
future president would make," said Bienville's president, Cullen
Thompson.
Some analysts, however, voice caution over the likely pace
of policy changes and a settlement with debt holdouts.
"Whereas we share the optimism regarding the eventual
implementation of some policy corrections, in our view the
transition could be lengthier ... than currently envisaged by
the market," said Mauro Roca at Goldman Sachs.
