BUENOS AIRES, Oct 24 Argentine President Cristina Fernandez has breezed to reelection but she may need to make changes soon to the quirky policy mix that is behind the fastest economic growth in Latin America.

Fernandez won a second four-year term on Sunday with around 54 percent of the votes, eclipsing her nearest rival by 37 percentage points. She also regained a working majority in Congress. For details, see [ID:nN1E79N0FZ]

The center-left president owes her popularity to a nearly nine-year economic boom, sustained by high global prices for grains exports as well as free-spending policies aimed at creating jobs and expanding welfare and pension payouts.

Growth this year is seen topping 8 percent but at a cost of high inflation, estimated by private economists at about 25 percent.

Although the unconventional approach has worked so far -- defying critics who have insisted for years that it would soon crumble -- a global slowdown could cause a financing squeeze.

"This is a turbulent, difficult, complex world that demands we all set aside some of our aspirations for the common good," Fernandez told cheering supporters on Sunday night.

In her first term, Fernandez nationalized private pensions, fought powerful farmers over taxes, and ignored international arbitration awards to private firms hurt during a 2001-02 economic crisis, prompting retaliation from Washington. [ID:nS1E78R20U]

Her "model" also includes arm-twisting. The government fines economists who put inflation at twice the official rate and pressures private firms to match imports with exports. For example, luxury car maker BMW plans to sell rice abroad.

Fernandez has vowed to "deepen the model." But she may be forced to ease the breakneck pace of public spending, even as she seeks to bolster the state's role in the economy.

"I think she will let the currency slide and probably resuscitate the idea of a 'social pact,' where everybody supposedly commits to limiting price and wage increases so that the devaluation doesn't translate into inflation," said Federico Thomsen, an Argentine political and economic analyst.

"It's a recipe that has failed in the past but politically it sounds nice," he added.

SHRINKING RESERVES

Argentina's financing strategy could hit a wall in 2012 as the foreign reserves used to pay debt in the last two years quickly shrink. [ID:nN1E7810MD] Since August, the central bank has sold more than $3.5 billion of its roughly $48 billion in reserves to stem the peso's losses as capital flight surges.

On Monday, the peso currency closed just slightly weaker on the formal interbank market ARS=RASL, where the central bank offered $500 million early to calm dollar demand as it did before the election, traders said.

On the informal market, the peso ARSB= ended 0.2 percent firmer. Volume was thin as tax inspectors tightened controls.

High inflation has strengthened the peso in real terms and hiked local production costs. Surging imports and state spending are eating into the trade and fiscal surpluses that have been policy pillars since 2003.

A slowdown in Brazil already is showing signs of hitting Argentina's auto industry. And a slump in global demand could cut revenue from Argentina's key soy exports. [ID:nN1E7941EY]

"We are skeptical that all this can continue, and we expect to see the model unfold and the economy slide into recession," said Neil Shearing, senior economist at Capital Economics in London.

Boris Segura at Nomura was more optimistic.

"We strongly believe the necessary policy adjustments in Argentina are not insurmountable," he said in a research note.

DEBT ISSUE?

Fernandez's predecessor, Nestor Kirchner -- also her late husband -- had helped restore growth after the country's devastating 2001-02 economic meltdown. Argentina's default on $100 billion in debt at the time freed it from huge borrowing costs but also left it in the cold in international credit markets.

Kirchner forced bondholders to swallow big losses, and Fernandez mopped up more of the outstanding debt.

Fernandez stayed out of global markets when high borrowing costs eased last year, saying she wanted to protect Argentina from financial turbulence and outside policy meddling.

Argentina's global 2017 bonds AR050119548=RRPS, issued during the 2010 debt swap, are yielding about 11 percent. On Monday, returns on Argentina's global bonds gained 0.8 percent, according to JPMorgan's Emerging Bond Index Plus 11EMJ.

As its resources dwindle, the pragmatic Peronist government could make another cash-grab like the 2008 pensions takeover. It could also allow the peso to depreciate faster to boost export revenues and free up more reserves to pay debt.

Most analysts see some borrowing as inevitable because they see the government's internal financing sources drying up.

Economy Minister Amado Boudou -- who will serve as Fernandez's vice president starting in December -- has said the country could sell debt to fund infrastructure projects. But "holdout" creditors will try to block any new issue in court.

'FINE-TUNING'

Government officials and economists agree more credit is needed to spur investment. But high inflation has compounded the shortage of long-term lending seen since the 2002 default.

A long-stalled deal to repay some $9 billion to the Paris Club of creditor nations could free up infrastructure financing from foreign export-credit agencies.

To tame inflation, Fernandez is urging unions to moderate wage demands. Many analysts think she will also trim costly energy and transportation subsidies to cool spending growth of more than 30 percent. [ID:nN1E76I1FO]

Rising prices are hurting industry's comparative advantage. Brazil, the country's top trade partner, has seen its currency weaken, putting Argentina under pressure to allow a faster depreciation, without worsening inflation or capital flight.

"I'm keeping an eye on changes, if any, to economic policy in the areas of utility tariffs, inflation reporting, monetary policy, fiscal policy and exchange rate policy," said Claudia Calich, head of emerging markets debt at Invesco ( IVZ.N ), where she manages about $1.8 billion across 11 funds.

