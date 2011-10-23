(Note: Election law forbids publication of polls in Argentina a week prior to voting)

BUENOS AIRES Oct 23 Center-left Argentine President Cristina Fernandez was headed for easy re-election on Sunday with 55 percent of the vote, according to sources with access to an exit poll funded by the government.

Fernandez's nearest competitor was Socialist provincial governor Hermes Binner with 14 percent of the vote, the poll showed several hours before voting booths were to close.

Fernandez, known for her interventionist economic policies and combative style, needs get to 45 percent of the vote to win re-election outright. She also could avoid a run-off with 40 percent plus a 10-point lead over the runner-up. (Reporting by Guido Nejamkis; Writing by Terry Wade)