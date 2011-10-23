(Note: Election law forbids publication of polls in
Argentina a week prior to voting)
BUENOS AIRES Oct 23 Center-left Argentine
President Cristina Fernandez was headed for easy re-election on
Sunday with 55 percent of the vote, according to sources with
access to an exit poll funded by the government.
Fernandez's nearest competitor was Socialist provincial
governor Hermes Binner with 14 percent of the vote, the poll
showed several hours before voting booths were to close.
Fernandez, known for her interventionist economic policies
and combative style, needs get to 45 percent of the vote to win
re-election outright. She also could avoid a run-off with 40
percent plus a 10-point lead over the runner-up.
(Reporting by Guido Nejamkis; Writing by Terry Wade)