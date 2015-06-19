(Recasts, adds Macri background)
By Hugh Bronstein
BUENOS AIRES, June 19 Argentina's presidential
contender Mauricio Macri on Friday picked a business-friendly
senator with middle class appeal as his running mate,
reinforcing his center-right challenge to the ruling party's
ticket.
Senator Gabriela Michetti will join Macri in his campaign
against front-runner Daniel Scioli, governor of Buenos Aires
province. Scioli is allied with outgoing leader Cristina
Fernandez, whose heavy-handed trade and currency controls have
slowed Latin America's No. 3 economy to a crawl.
By picking Michetti, Macri confirmed his image as the
candidate most likely to break with Fernandez's policies, which
have scared off investment in Argentina's vast but barely
developed shale oil fields. Scioli had already picked one of
Fernandez's closest advisors as his vice presidential candidate.
The senator got her start in politics in 2003, years after
being left in a wheelchair by an auto accident. A charismatic
campaigner, the 50-year-old Michetti is popular among middle
class voters and may attract support from outside Macri's urban
professional base.
Michetti has been a stalwart of Macri's Republican Proposal
(PRO) party during her 12 years in politics.
"Gabriela loyally represents all the values we have fought
for," Macri said.
Her candidacy might also help him with voters offended by
comments he made last year that were criticized as being sexist.
In a radio show on the issue of catcalling, Macri defended
the practice, saying "deep down all women like compliments."
"Some say 'no, that's offensive', but I don't believe any of
that ... Even if you say something rude, like 'What a cute ass
you have' it's all good," Macri said.
Fernandez is constitutionally barred from running for a
third consecutive term in October. She is expected to try to
remain influential after leaving the presidency in December, and
may even run for the top job again in four years.
Scioli is from Fernandez's Front for Victory party, although
he has positioned himself as more orthodox than her on economic
matters. Scioli's choice of the president's key legal advisor
Carlos Zannini as his running mate was panned by markets as a
sign that his investment-friendly leanings may be constrained by
Fernandez.
Argentine bond prices fell on the announcement of Zannini's
candidacy for the vice presidency.
"Argentina is headed towards a challenging and difficult
transition," said Eurasia Group analyst Daniel Kerner, adding
that Scioli is likely to resist pressure from Fernandez to
continue her policies and would be better positioned than Macri
to manage the shift to a new government.
"The risk that he fails, however, is not trivial," Kerner
said.
The Michetti announcement was widely expected by markets and
did not move bond prices on Friday.
(Additional reporting by Nicolas Misculin and Maximiliano
Rizzi; Editing by Andrew Hay)