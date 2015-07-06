(Updates vote tally, adds analyst, Larreta comment; byline)
BUENOS AIRES, July 5 Argentina's
business-friendly PRO party won Sunday's mayoral election in the
capital Buenos Aires by 20 percentage points, but failed to
capture enough votes to avoid a run-off with the No. 2 contender
later this month, official returns showed.
With 91.4 percent of the vote counted Horacio Rodríguez
Larreta, chief of staff to outgoing mayor and presidential
candidate Mauricio Macri, won 45.6 percent of ballots cast.
He needed to break the 50-percent mark to avoid a second
round of voting, which will take place July 19.
Still, Larreta's relatively strong showing was positive for
Macri, who will have to carry the city by a wide margin if he is
to win the presidency in the October general election. Buenos
Aires accounts for about 8 percent of Argentina's national vote.
"I'd like thank the leader of this team, Mauricio Macri, who
we are all sure will be the next president," Larreta told his
supporters in a televised speech.
In second place was Martin Lousteau with 25.6 percent of the
vote. The former economy minister represents the ECO party,
which is also opposed to outgoing President Cristina Fernandez.
In third place was Mariano Recalde, who heads
state-controlled airline Aerolineas Argentinas and represents
Fernandez's Front for Victory party. He got 21.8 percent.
"If there's a loser here, it's the Front for Victory, which
didn't even make it to the run-off," said Ignacio Labaqui, who
analyses Argentina for Medley Global Advisors.
Fernandez is constitutionally barred from seeking a third
consecutive term in October. For president she has endorsed
Buenos Aires Governor Daniel Scioli, who is running several
points ahead of Macri in the opinion polls.
Fernandez, widely admired for her political skills but
faulted by big business for imposing a web of currency and trade
controls that have hurt the economy, may run for president again
in 2019.
She backs a slate of congressional candidates in the October
general election led by Economy Minister Axel Kicillof and her
son, Maximo Kirchner, who heads Fernandez's "Campora" youth
activist organization.
Macri vows he will immediately remove controls and open the
economy to attract investment. Scioli also has a more orthodox
approach to policy than Fernandez. But any attempts at policy
reform could be complicated by the Front for Victory, which is
expected to keep control of Congress.
