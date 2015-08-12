By Hugh Bronstein
| BUENOS AIRES
BUENOS AIRES Aug 12 Argentina's presidential
front-runner wants to settle a financially hobbling suit with
bondholders, woo new investors, cut inflation and could revise
energy subsidies to put the country's fiscal house in order, his
economic advisor said.
Buenos Aires Governor Daniel Scioli may represent the party
of outgoing President Cristina Fernandez, whose currency and
trade controls have slowed the economy, but his policies may
veer away from hers if he wins the October election.
A shift toward orthodoxy could help untangle Argentina's
relationship with the global bond market and attract foreign
companies eager to exploit the country's natural resources.
Gustavo Marangoni, head of Banco de la Provincia and advisor
to Scioli since he started in politics 18 years ago, used words
like "flexibility" and "pragmatism" when asked in a Wednesday
interview how Scioli's policies might differ from Fernandez's.
He declined to outline direct policy contrasts, but said
Scioli would "negotiate in good faith" with New York hedge funds
suing in U.S. courts for full repayment of bonds that Argentina
defaulted on in 2002.
Fernandez refuses to offer the funds anything other than the
terms of Argentina's 2005 and 2010 restructurings, in which 93
percent of holders accepted about 30 cents on the dollar. The
legal battle has kept the country in default.
"Daniel's challenge will be to engineer a leap forward in
economic development, and that means investment. Daniel is clear
about the importance that investment will play in the period
ahead," Marangoni said.
Scioli won Sunday's ruling primary elections. Second was
Mauricio Macri, the business-friendly mayor of Buenos Aires who
bills himself as the only candidate the markets can trust to
shape up Argentina's economy.
Needing to appeal to the wider electorate while not
alienating Fernandez's left-leaning base, Scioli has been vague
about any planned policy changes. Marangoni hinted that Scioli
would reform costly nationwide electricity subsidies.
"Look at what we did in the province," he said. "Our policy
is one of fairness. Those who need electricity subsidies
continue to have them. Those who do not need subsidies had them
cut."
Fernandez is barred from running for a third consecutive
term in October, but could return as a candidate in 2019.
Analysts say consumer prices are currently rising at close
to 30 percent per year. Scioli says he would reduce inflation to
single digits by the end of his first four-year term.
Investment has lagged in part because the government limits
the amount of profits that foreign companies can send home. Oil
companies say this has kept them from investing in Argentina's
vast but barely tapped shale oil resources in Patagonia.
"Companies invest in other countries to earn money,"
Marangoni said. "Our idea is to find the right balance by
sitting down and negotiating in a more cordial way to get to
solutions by consensus."
(Additional reporting by Eliana Reszewski; Editing by Andrew
Hay)