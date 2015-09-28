BUENOS AIRES, Sept 28 Sergio Massa, running third in Argentina's presidential race, said on Monday he was the only opposition candidate who could knock the ruling party out of power and insisted he still had time to force his way into a runoff vote.

Since primaries in early August, support has grown for Massa, a dissident Peronist who defected from President Cristina Fernandez's Front for Victory party in 2013, recent polls show. This has eaten away at support for opposition frontrunner Mauricio Macri.

The battle between Massa and Marci has left Fernandez's anointed candidate, Daniel Scioli, just shy of the backing needed to win outright in the first round. Massa said he had no intentions for now of making a pact with Macri in a runoff.

"The only person who has a promise from me right now is my wife," a relaxed and light-hearted Massa told reporters. "In a second round I am the only one who can defeat the ruling party."

A poll last week showed Massa would have a better chance than Macri of defeating Scioli in a second round.

Massa has torn into Marci's promises to free up the economy, warning of a return to disastrous neoliberal policies of the 1990s. Scioli, he says, would mean five more years of heavy state controls on the economy. Massa pitches himself in the middle.

Whoever wins will inherit a country in default and a festering legal battle with a group of U.S. hedge funds.

Massa, 43, said he would restore investor confidence and return Argentina to global debt markets before negotiating with "holdout" investors who rejected bond swaps after Argentina's record default in 2002. He said he would negotiate with all holdouts, not just those suing the country.

Returning to markets first was key to avoid "extortion" by the hedge funds, said Massa.

The lawmaker from Tigre, who has promised to end currency controls within 100 days of taking office and cut export tariffs on grains, pledged on Monday to boost growth by getting commercial banks lending again.

Inflation privately estimated at above 25 percent, along with a weak peso currency, have prompted banks to demand interest rates of roughly 40 percent from borrowers, stunting private credit growth and investment in sectors like telecoms.

Argentines vote on Oct. 25. A candidate must win 45 percent of votes or 40 percent with a 10 percent margin over their nearest rival to win outright in the first round. (Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by David Gregorio)