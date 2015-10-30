(Adds para on Scioli's statements on Friday, paragraphs 5-10)
BUENOS AIRES Oct 30 A loyal ally of Argentina's
outgoing president, Cabinet chief Anibal Fernandez, on Friday
dismissed talk of a rift with the ruling party's presidential
candidate after Sunday's weak election result.
The ruling Front for Victory party has been slow to rally
around Daniel Scioli after the surprisingly strong performance
of conservative rival Mauricio Macri forced a run-off vote next
month, in which Macri is being touted by some observers as the
slim favorite.
In one of the biggest shocks of Sunday night, Fernandez lost
the governorship race for Buenos Aires province, a post Scioli
currently holds in a region that has traditionally been a
stronghold of the Peronist movement represented by the Front for
Victory party.
"I haven't stopped talking to Scioli," Fernandez told
reporters in his daily news briefing. "And I'm not going to stop
collaborating with my candidate's presidential campaign."
Scioli tweaked his campaign this weak in an attempt to woo
voters of Sergio Massa, who placed third in Sunday's vote and
unveiled a list of key policy demands on Wednesday.
Simmering tensions surfaced midweek between allies of
President Cristina Fernandez and Scioli's inner circle over the
direction of Scioli's campaign.
Policy and personality differences have strained relations
for years between the fiery president, who is not related to her
Cabinet chief, and Scioli, a former businessman and speedboat
champion who favors more mainstream macroeconomic policies.
Scioli was viewed inside the presidency as the leftist
ruling party's best shot at snaring enough middle-ground voters
to win the election. President Fernandez swung behind his
candidacy when he took on one of her close confidants as running
mate.
On Thursday, the president spoke publicly for the first time
since the ballot. She urged Argentines to vote for the
continuity of her populist policies, implicitly backing Scioli
though she did not once mention him by name.
"Fernandez's speech will have restored some calm, for now,"
said Juan Cruz Diaz, head of the Cefeidas political consultancy.
Scioli fought a guarded first-round campaign, promising
continuity of her generous social welfare programs, talking only
of "gradual changes" to win new investment. He vows now "to be
more Scioli."
On Friday, Scioli said this was a "new election", he had
listened to the electorate and would adapt. He pledged to peg
the lowest pensions to 82 percent of a worker's last salary and
toughen the fight against nacro-gangs - two key Massa demands.
