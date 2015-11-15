By Hugh Bronstein
| BUENOS AIRES
BUENOS AIRES Nov 15 Argentina's ruling party
presidential candidate, Daniel Scioli, lagging in the opinion
polls, will have to win points in Sunday night's debate against
his business-friendly rival if he hopes to revive his campaign
in time to win the Nov. 22 election.
Scioli, the governor of Buenos Aires province, has been
endorsed by outgoing President Cristina Fernandez. Barred by law
from running for a third term this year, Fernandez will leave
her successor to deal with double-digit inflation, scant central
bank reserves and a widening fiscal deficit.
At 9 p.m. (midnight GMT), in the campaign's only televised
debate, Scioli will square off against Mauricio Macri, a
free-markets proponent who is leading the polls by about 8
percentage points after a stronger-than-expected performance in
last month's first round of voting.
Macri promises to spur investment by quickly dismantling
Fernandez's trade and currency controls. Scioli's message of
gradual change toward more orthodox policies while preserving
Fernandez's generous welfare programs has failed to catch fire
with the middle-class swing voters who will decide the election.
"Scioli has to use the debate to show he is independent from
Fernandez and that he has a plan for change, concentrating on
economic issued like inflation and employment," said local
pollster Mariel Fornoni. "He already has Fernandez's supporters
locked in. So he has to concentrate on undecided voters."
Fernandez is revered by Argentina's poor for having
strengthened the social safety net during her eight years in
power. But inflation sparked by her policy of printing pesos to
finance an ever-wider fiscal deficit has pumped up household
expenses for families across the political spectrum.
Fernandez may return as a presidential candidate in 2019.
She and Scioli have never been close and her statements of
support for him have been tepid. She has given stirring speeches
in support of the continuance of her policies, but usually
without mentioning Scioli by name.
(Reporting by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Leslie Adler)