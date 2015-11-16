(Adds quotes from debate)
By Hugh Bronstein
BUENOS AIRES Nov 15 Argentina's ruling-party
presidential candidate, Daniel Scioli, lagging in opinion polls,
came out swinging in Sunday's debate against his
business-friendly rival, but switched to defense when confronted
by the incumbent government's record.
Scioli, the governor of Buenos Aires province, has been
endorsed by President Cristina Fernandez. Barred from running
for a third term this year, Fernandez will leave her successor
to deal with double-digit inflation, scant central bank reserves
and a widening fiscal deficit.
Scioli's opponent in the Nov. 22 election is Mauricio Macri,
a free-markets proponent leading the polls by about 8 percentage
points after a stronger-than-expected performance in last
month's first round of voting.
"His policies are a danger for our society," Scioli said at
the open of the televised debate at a Buenos Aires university.
"Who would pay the price of the fiscal adjustment that would
come from the sharp currency devaluation he wants?
"Who will pay the price of lifting subsidies? Families need
to know how they will pay their light, gas and transportation
bills," Scioli said.
Macri struck back with a litany of complaints about
Fernandez's stewardship of Latin America's third-biggest
economy, starting with official growth, inflation and poverty
data long discarded by private economists as fudged.
The Argentine peso closed at 15 to the U.S.
dollar in black market trade on Friday, far weaker than the
official 9.6 pesos to the greenback, a rate that is propped up
by central bank interventions in the foreign exchange market.
"Argentina's problem is not the dollar. It is a government
that does not stop lying and has destroyed confidence in our
country, which is why there's no investment or growth. Inflation
has diluted the income of our retirees and our work force,"
Macri said.
He promises to spur investment by quickly dismantling
Fernandez's trade and currency controls. Scioli's message of
gradual change toward more orthodox policies while preserving
Fernandez's generous welfare programs has failed to catch fire
with middle-class swing voters who will decide the election.
SANCTION VENEZUELA?
The jury was out as to whether Sunday's debate would swing
many votes.
"This debate was certainly an inflection point, but it came
at a time when Macri has the momentum," said local pollster
Mariel Fornoni.
Macri said he would seek Venezuela's suspension from the
Mercosur trade bloc because of the jailing of some political
opponents by President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government,
and asked Scioli to make the same commitment. Scioli ducked the
question.
Both said they would confront the rising problem of
narcotics trafficking. Argentina has become a shipping point for
Bolivian and Peruvian cocaine on its way to Africa and then
north to the lucrative markets of Europe.
"Narcotics trafficking has rotated into our territory,"
Scioli said, calling for zero tolerance of illegal drugs. "But
when there is fiscal adjustment and the destruction of
employment, it increases inequalities that promote violence."
He said his ample welfare policies would do a better job of
guaranteeing security.
"We have to confront drug trafficking after 10 years of
government inaction," Macri jabbed back. "We have to work
together with countries that are fighting the disgrace that is
the narcotics trade."
(Additional reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by Leslie Adler
and Nick Zieminski)