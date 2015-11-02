By Sarah Marsh
| TIGRE, Argentina
TIGRE, Argentina Nov 2 Twelve years ago,
laboratory owner Luis Azpeitia placed his faith in a little
known center-left provincial governor, Nestor Kirchner, to lead
Argentina out of a devastating economic collapse. Now, as the
late Kirchner's wife Cristina Fernandez leaves power, Azpeitia
finds himself reluctantly embracing a conservative presidential
challenger.
Azpeitia's shift illustrates how the couple's brand of
leftist populism - known as Kirchnerismo - has alienated swathes
of voters with its state controls on the economy and
confrontational style.
"People are fed up with Kirchnerismo," lamented the
62-year-old Azpeitia. "There are too many taxes, you can't
borrow money, imports are restricted. You try and get by but it
gets more and more difficult."
"I'm not right-wing, but I don't want to be against the rest
of the world," he added, referring to Argentina's fractious
relations with Western powers, from Washington to London, under
Fernandez.
It's been a long slide down for Argentina, an expansive
country that counted among the world's richest a century ago.
The land that drew immigrants from around the world has stumbled
from one economic crisis to another in past decades, while
leaders who stand firm on workers' rights over big business do
battle with supporters of open markets in search of sustainable
growth.
Fernandez's own mix of economic nationalism, expansive
welfare system and trade and currency controls has likely
polarized society even more and led to an unexpectedly
competitive presidential run-off in three weeks.
It pits Daniel Scioli, the candidate of Fernandez's ruling
Front for Victory party who promised continuity with some
gradual reform, against center-right rival Mauricio Macri who
advocates sweeping pro-market reforms and had a surprisingly
strong showing in the first round on Oct. 25.
Scioli supporters fear Macri would be beholden to
profit-hungry corporations and dismantle Fernandez's social
welfare programs, even though he promises not to.
"Macri says there's no poverty, but he would ruin us," said
24-year-old Alejandra Gonzales. "Before Kirchnerismo arrived, we
had nothing. Nobody helped you."
Between them, Scioli and Macri picked up almost three in
every four of the 25 million votes cast. In a distant third
place was Sergio Massa, the centrist candidate who pitched
himself as a middle-way.
Azpeitia's first ballot went to Massa. But with the
43-year-old lawmaker, whose constituency is Azpeitia's hometown
of Tigre just north of the capital, out of the race now, he said
voting for the more pro-business of the remaining candidates was
a no-brainer.
"I have companies asking me to open another laboratory. But
with this government you can't take the risk of investing
because there is no economic security," Azpeitia said.
'SHE'S BEEN GOOD TO US'
Argentina's next president will inherit a host of economic
woes: weak growth is underpinned by unsustainable public
spending, inflation is in double digits, the peso is
over-valued and the central bank is precariously low on dollar
reserves.
As the commodities boom that fueled an explosive recovery
from 2003-07 petered out, Fernandez has not been able to match
her husband's economic success. But she is nevertheless widely
adored by Argentina's lower classes for expanding social welfare
programs, spending heavily on energy and transport subsidies and
defending of workers' rights.
Scioli and Macri share some common ground. Both prefer
negotiation over confrontation and both promise to lure big
investors and restore access to global debt markets to finance
infrastructure.
Where they diverge sharply is on the pace and depth of
reforms to open up the economy.
The candidates' mounting attacks on each other look set to
transform the rather dull campaign ahead of the first ballot
into a bruising brawl.
Scioli is portraying Macri as a threat to political
stability and a throwback to the neoliberal policies of the
1990s that preceded the 2001-02 depression.
A new pro-Scioli slogan has begun appearing on walls:
"Fatherland or Macri". It echoes the popular "Fatherland or
Vultures" catchprahase that has resonated with many Argentines
in the country's fight with U.S. hedge funds over repayment of
debt in default.
Macri fires back that Scioli stands for continuity of
populist policies that have driven up inflation and strangled
investment. Scioli promised on Saturday to increase retiree
pensions if he wins.
Some, like Azpeitia, blame Fernandez's handouts for breeding
a culture of dependency that the country can ill afford. Others
cherish Fernandez for her welfare largesse and will vote Scioli
in the second round on November 22.
"She looks after you! She's been good to us," exclaimed Sara
Baccarezza, 60, while sipping traditional mate tea in a
downtrodden neighborhood outside Tigre.
Baccarezza is among the estimated 40 percent of the
population that receives a pension, salary or welfare from the
government.
She receives her late husband's pension and a caregiver
allowance for her handicapped 24-year-old son, although she
quietly admits he is not too severely impaired.
Baccarezza would have voted for Fernandez had she been
allowed by the Constitution to run for a third straight term in
office. Instead, her vote in the run-off is firmly with Scioli.
"Macri says there is no hunger, that we're all rich. But
there is hunger and we are poor," Baccarezza said indignantly.
How Massa's vote splits will be key to the final result.
Last week, Massa unveiled key policy demands and said his 5
million supporters would vote based on how the two remaining
candidates respond. He said he "did not want Scioli
to win" but stopped short of explicitly endorsing Macri.
"Kirchnerismo has done no good for the country," said close
Massa ally Jose Manuel de la Sota, who governs Cordoba province.
"This government has divided society."
(Additional reporting and writing by Richard Lough; Editing by
Mary Milliken)