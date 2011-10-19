* Center-left Fernandez has huge lead in opinion polls
* Voters credit economic policies for prolonged boom
* Critics say economy at risk of hard landing
By Helen Popper
BUENOS AIRES, Oct 19 Argentine President
Cristina Fernandez looks set to win easy re-election on Sunday
after a dramatic comeback that has confounded critics of her
unconventional economic policies and combative style.
A center-leftist who has given the state a leading role in
the economy, Fernandez has rebounded from low approval ratings
and angry protests by farmers and middle-class voters that
erupted early in her first term. Polls show she could win more
than 50 percent of the vote on Sunday.
Argentina has one of the world's fastest-growing economies
and despite high inflation and other signs of strain, the fiery
Fernandez has a huge lead over a splintered field of
opponents.
"She's got a lot of character, she faces up to challenges.
There's no one in the opposition like that," said Romina
Yerbas, 37, a bank employee in downtown Buenos Aires.
Lower international prices for soybeans, Argentina's top
export, and a slowdown in neighboring powerhouse Brazil are
fanning doubts about the sustainability of her big spending,
high-growth policies, however.
Inflation estimated by economists at almost 25 percent is
hurting poor families and driving up labor costs, fueling
forecasts that Argentina may be heading for a hard landing
during Fernandez's likely second four-year term.
But with unemployment at a 20-year low and middle-class
Argentines still enjoying a shopping spree, few think she will
be in a hurry to change tack. If she regains control of
Congress, as expected, her hand will be further strengthened.
"She's unlikely to admit something is wrong with the
current set-up and would probably position any new initiatives
in terms of a more uncertain global outlook," said Michael
Henderson, an economist at London-based Capital Economics.
The president's detractors say antagonistic policy-making
and prickly ties with big business and the International
Monetary Fund threaten to blacklist the country for good among
investors.
A recent crackdown on economists whose inflation estimates
double the official rate of a discredited state statistics
agency is typical of Fernandez's controversial methods.
UPSET INVESTORS
She stunned financial markets by nationalizing private
pensions in 2008, the central bank is run by a close ally and
businesses are routinely strong-armed into price control
agreements and deals to increase their exports.
"It's certainly one of the most market-unfriendly
governments in South America ... only Venezuela and perhaps
Ecuador could top them," Henderson said.
Among many Argentines though, who blame free-market
policies for stoking an economic meltdown in 2001/02,
Fernandez's willingness to tear up the rule book is popular.
Memories of the crisis are fresh in many voters' minds, and
Fernandez, 58, often contrasts welfare spending and factory
openings with the debacle that sank millions into poverty and
culminated in the biggest sovereign debt default in history.
She says the country's industrial renaissance and consumer
boom is thanks to the measures began in 2003 by her late
husband and predecessor as president, Nestor Kirchner.
Kirchner's death of a heart attack a year ago prompted an
outpouring of public sympathy. It also helped Fernandez dispel
criticism he was running her government from the sidelines.
"It was as if she finally started her own presidency," said
author and columnist James Neilson.
Still dressed in the black of mourning, a more conciliatory
Fernandez dashes her speeches with sometimes-tearful tributes
to Kirchner, who she has called "a visionary."
As well as keeping many of Kirchner's policies and
advisers, the Peronist president inherited several of his feuds
with perceived government enemies, notably the farmers.
Grains producers in Argentina's legendary Pampas grasslands
complained for years about beef export curbs before Fernandez's
tax hike on soy exports triggered massive protests in 2008.
When her approval ratings plunged to 20 percent as voters
rejected the couple's handling of the conflict, some critics
said it marked the beginning of the end of "Kirchnerism".
Investors had hoped this year's election might bring in a
government more accommodating of their interests, but the
opposition's failure to grab the initiative dashed such hopes.
"There's a sense that backing any opposition candidate
would be a leap into the unknown," said sociologist Ricardo
Sidicaro. "That's given Cristina support from voters who don't
exactly like what she does, but recognize she can govern."
Polls give her a 40-point lead over her nearest rival,
Socialist provincial governor Hermes Binner, who has gained a
bit of ground since an August primary vote that set the stage
for Sunday's election.
Fernandez won 50 percent of votes in the primary, which was
effectively a dress rehearsal because all candidates had to
take part and none faced competition within their own parties.
To win on Sunday without facing a run-off, Fernandez needs
to win 45 percent of the vote, or just 40 percent with a lead
of at least 10 percentage points over the nearest rival.
She is also hoping to regain control of Congress, which she
lost at mid-term elections in 2009, when voters punished her
over the farm revolt and a sharp economic slowdown.
"The ruling party could be the biggest bloc in the lower
house," said Mariel Fornoni, a pollster at the Management & Fit
consultancy. "Even if they don't manage that, they'll be in a
position to control the house with their allies."
