By Hugh Bronstein
BUENOS AIRES, Oct 23 Argentina's center-left
president, Cristina Fernandez, appears ready to win a blowout
re-election victory on Sunday that could lead to more state
intervention in the economy.
The combative 58-year-old leader has had a dramatic
comeback from low approval ratings that dogged her for much of
her first term. She has been helped by an economy growing at
about 8 percent annually and a field of feeble opposition
candidates.
Polls show Fernandez taking a landslide victory on Sunday,
with enough votes to avoid a runoff. That would give her a
mandate to continue with policies that have riled pro-market
farmers and business leaders. She may also regain the control
of Congress that she lost in the 2009 mid-term election.
The sharp-tongued former senator has nationalized private
pension funds, raised taxes on soy exports and kept quotas on
wheat and corn shipments. Growers say such interventionist
measures dampen much-needed investment in agriculture, which is
the country's top source of hard currency.
Fernandez won more than 50 percent of the vote in an August
primary that served as a giant opinion poll because all parties
had already chosen their candidates.
Surveys say she has since widened her lead over rivals such
as Hermes Binner, a socialist provincial governor who is a
distant second in most polls.
To win re-election on Sunday, Fernandez needs at least 45
percent of the vote or just 40 percent with a lead of 10
percentage points over her closest rival.
Fernandez vows to dedicate her second term to the memory of
her late husband, Nestor Kirchner, who preceded her as
president and whose sudden death last year sparked a wave of
public sympathy. "Strength Cristina!" became her supporters'
rallying cry after his death.
Kirchner is credited by many for getting Argentina's
economy on its feet after a devastating 2001/02 financial
crisis. Fernandez she plans to "deepen" their economic model in
her second term.
Fernandez often tears up when speaking about "him", not
needing to say Kirchner's name for people to understand.
An elegant dresser with a taste for high heels, Fernandez
struggled with approval ratings of around 20 percent in 2008,
when her feud with farmers exploded in massive protests.
Profits driven by high grains prices have since calmed growers,
and many rural areas voted for Fernandez in the primary.
'PRESERVING POWER'
Twenty-four Senate seats are up for grabs on Sunday and 130
seats in the lower house. Most political analysts expect
Fernandez to win back congressional control.
Speculation has grown in recent weeks that Fernandez, who
has no clear successor, could try to reform the constitution to
allow her to run again in 2015. The constitution can only be
changed with a two-thirds majority in Congress.
Other South American leaders -- from Colombia to Ecuador to
Venezuela -- have in recent years changed laws to give them
more time in power, and some experts say just keeping the
option open would allow Fernandez to avoid becoming a "lame
duck" in her second term.
"Keeping alive the possibility of a constitutional reform,
while controversial, is a sound strategy to preserve power,"
said Ignacio Labaqui, a Buenos Aires-based analyst with
emerging markets consultancy Medley Global Advisors.
Argentina is now one of the world's fastest-growing
economies, and despite double-digit inflation, voters who
remember the hyperinflation of the late 1980s and the 2001/02
crisis say things could be far worse.
"Inflation is a big problem, but we've always had
inflation," said Nadia Berra, 29, a Buenos Aires hotel manager
who remembers "inflation" being one of the first words she
learned when she was little.
"Cristina is the least bad option out there," Berra said.
