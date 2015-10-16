MAR DEL PLATA, Argentina Oct 16 Argentina's next president must push for a deal with investors whose legal battle over unpaid debt sent the country back into default, a prominent industrialist said on Friday, so that big business can get cheaper financing.

Jose Urtubey, head of forestry firm Celulosa Argentina , said it was time to settle the decade-long battle in U.S. courts that has barred the country from global credit markets.

Argentines will vote on Oct. 25 in a presidential election that will determine the pace and depth of reforms to liberalize Latin America's No. 3 economy after eight years of increasing state controls under outgoing leader, Cristina Fernandez.

"We are now in the best position to resolve this saga and be in a position to seek financing at reasonable interest rates. It has to end," Urtubey said in an interview on the sidelines of a business conference in coastal city, Mar del Plata.

A deal with the U.S. hedge funds is vital to Argentina accessing more dollars to bolster precariously low foreign reserves and cushion the effects of lifting the capital and import controls that have stunted industry growth.

Leftist Fernandez refused to negotiate a deal with the U.S. hedge funds suing for full repayment on their bondholdings, calling them "vultures". Her fiery nationalistic rhetoric struck a chord with many voters.

The leading candidates have tip-toed around the issue, with none detailing what they would consider a fair settlement.

Ruling party candidate Daniel Scioli says brokering a deal would be not be a priority and that he would be a tenacious negotiator. Privately his advisers acknowledge a settlement is crucial to accessing foreign financing.

Mauricio Macri, the conservative challenger favored by investors, also says he would haggle hard in negotiations.

In its latest issuance of dollar-denominated debt in the local market, Argentina had to pay a yield of about 9 percent - almost double what some regional peers pay - while investors were demanding as much as 12 percent.

Argentina's banishment from international debt markets has hobbled the efforts of its companies to tap external debt markets. Locally, commercial banks demand interest rates upward of 25 percent in order to secure a real rate of return.

"Whoever wins, we need a national vision for industrial development with a plan for capturing new investment and financing," Urtubey said. (Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Louise Ireland)