By Hugh Bronstein
BUENOS AIRES Nov 2 Argentine opposition
candidate Mauricio Macri accused the ruling party of fear
mongering after a weekend barrage of online attack ads warned he
would throw people off welfare and reduce living standards by
devaluing the currency.
"Imagine yourself without a home. Imagine yourself hungry
... Imagine yourself if Macri wins," says one ad, flashing
images from the 2002 economic crisis that threw millions of
Argentines into poverty. It was tweeted by ruling party loyalist
Luis D'Elia.
Macri, the mayor of Buenos Aires and an advocate of free
markets, defied the opinion polls by easily getting enough votes
in the Oct. 25 election to push ruling party candidate Daniel
Scioli into a Nov. 22 run-off.
"The official party is showing a dark strategy of trying to
sow angst and fear with the sole goal of frightening people over
the possibility of change," Macri said on Facebook.
"But it's not going to work," said Macri, who promises to
jumpstart investment and fight inflation while keeping needed
social programs in place.
Scioli is from the same party as outgoing president Cristina
Fernandez. He said his campaign seeks not to sow fear but to
remind voters of the risk of returning to the free-market
policies of the 1990s, which preceded the 2002 crisis.
On state-owned TV, a sports commentator on Saturday
suggested Macri could return the rights to air soccer games to
pay-per-view channels, a franchise ended under Fernandez when
she instituted her "Soccer for Everyone" program.
"Are you going to have to go back to paying? Think about
it," commentator Javier Vicente asked. Soccer is a national
passion.
Since Macri's strong showing on Oct. 25, Argentine shares
have climbed 10 percent. Analysts say they are set to
rise futher if Macri winds on on Nov. 22. But Scioli is still
very much in the race.
Adulated by supporters for widening the social safety net
but detested by business leaders for placing heavy controls on
the economy, Fernandez is constitutionally barred from seeking a
third consecutive term.
On Friday Scioli said Macri plans "a major currency
devaluation, which would mean a loss of wages in real terms."
Macri says Argentina's peso is overvalued, but he has
not laid out a time-table for devaluation.
Neither candidate backs the kind of sharp fiscal adjustment
that Wall Street says is needed after years of free-spending
populism under Fernandez, who reluctantly endorsed the more
market-friendly Scioli earlier this year.
Although from the same Front for Victory party, Fernandez's
inner circle is far to the left of Scioli.
The local press has been full of accounts of rising tensions
between the Fernandez and Scioli camps since his lackluster
performance in the Oct. 25 first round election.
