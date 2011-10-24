UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
BUENOS AIRES Oct 23 Argentine President Cristina Fernandez won easy re-election on Sunday with 53.04 percent of the vote, the country's interior minister said after 15 percent of polling stations were counted.
The early results showed Socialist provincial governor Hermes Binner trailing a distant second with 16.9 percent in a splintered field of opposition candidates.
Fernandez, known for her interventionist economic policies and combative style, needs to 45 percent of the vote to win re-election outright. She could also avoid a run-off with 40 percent plus a 10-point lead over the runner-up. (Writing by Terry Wade; editing by Todd Eastham)
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
ATHENS/BERLIN, Feb 11 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras warned international lenders on Saturday not to heap new burdens on his country but said he believed the drawn-out bailout review with them would end well.
BERLIN, Feb 11 Greece's third bailout programme could fall apart as the International Monetary Fund has not yet made up its mind whether to take part in providng more aid, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said.