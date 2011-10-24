BUENOS AIRES Oct 23 Argentine President Cristina Fernandez won easy re-election on Sunday with 53.04 percent of the vote, the country's interior minister said after 15 percent of polling stations were counted.

The early results showed Socialist provincial governor Hermes Binner trailing a distant second with 16.9 percent in a splintered field of opposition candidates.

Fernandez, known for her interventionist economic policies and combative style, needs to 45 percent of the vote to win re-election outright. She could also avoid a run-off with 40 percent plus a 10-point lead over the runner-up. (Writing by Terry Wade; editing by Todd Eastham)