(Note: Election law forbids publication of polls in
Argentina a week prior to voting)
By Helen Popper
BUENOS AIRES Oct 23 Argentine President
Cristina Fernandez is expected to win easy re-election for
another four years on Sunday, a result that would give her a
strong mandate to deepen her unorthodox economic policies.
Unconventional and sometimes controversial measures such as
beef export curbs and the sudden takeover of private pensions
please many Argentines but they are generally unpopular with
investors, pro-market business leaders and farmers.
With her re-election almost certain, attention has turned
to what reforms Fernandez could consider in a second term. Much
will depend on the impact of a worsening global outlook on
Latin America's No. 3 economy.
Here are details of her policies and possible reforms:
FARMING
Argentina is one of the world's top grains suppliers and
tensions over interventionist agricultural policies
overshadowed Fernandez's first term. Some farm leaders fear she
could boost the state's role in the multibillion grains trade,
especially if an economic slowdown squeezes state finances.
However, the conflict with farmers has eased since growers
staged a wave of strikes in 2008 over a tax hike on soy exports
and the government has been more conciliatory in recent months
as it courts the rural vote. Fernandez scrapped the unpopular
ONCCA agency in charge of overseeing grains exports and some
analysts think she could back a proposal to overhaul corn and
wheat export quotas -- a major gripe of farmers.
The proposal does not have the support of all farmers and
some industry figures still fear Fernandez might move to take
over the export trade by establishing a state grains board.
Officials have denied such a plan.
She is also pushing for a law to limit land sales to
foreigners, a proposal that is languishing in Congress. A
strong showing on Sunday would make it easier for her to get
the measure approved. [ID:nN1E77U1S1]
INDUSTRY
Fernandez's fortunes in a second term could hinge on her
success in keeping people in jobs and ensuring exports are
competitive as inflation drives up production costs and key
trade partners' currencies depreciate. [ID:nS1E78Q09U]
The 2012 budget bill sees the peso ARSB= weakening
against the dollar next year but economists are forecasting a
steeper depreciation to bolster local industry's sales.
Besides the managed-float exchange rate policy, Fernandez
has imposed a series of import barriers that have riled key
trade partners Brazil and China. More recently, car makers
agreed to match imports with exports in a bid to boost the
domestic parts industry and a shrinking trade surplus. Most
analysts expect such measures to be intensified.
Pay talks early next year will be closely watched for signs
the government is committed to cooling wages that are rising at
an annual rate of almost 30 percent. Officials have called for
moderation and business leaders say limiting pay raises is
crucial to maintaining their competitiveness.
FINANCES
Ten years after staging the biggest sovereign debt default
in history, Argentina has yet to return to global credit
markets. Economy Minister Amado Boudou, Fernandez's
running-mate, says the government can meet its financing needs
without having to sell new debt at high rates. The 2012 budget
bill earmarks the use of billions of dollars in central bank
reserves to service public debt for a third consecutive year.
Heavy Treasury borrowing from other state bodies such as the
Anses pensions agency is also likely to continue.
However, economists say a possible slowdown next year might
prompt the government to sell up to $3 billion in new debt as a
way to maintain public spending. Another option would be to let
the peso depreciate more rapidly, freeing up more reserves and
bolstering revenue in pesos, although that might fan inflation
and capital flight that has snowballed in recent months.
The government's financing gap would increase if it starts
repaying the nearly $9 billion the country owes the Paris Club
of wealthy creditor nations, one of the last unresolved
remnants of the $100 billion default in 2002. Talks on a
repayment plan have stalled and a worsening financing outlook
might discourage Fernandez from hurrying a deal.
INFLATION
Argentina's central bank has no inflation-targeting regime
and the government uses company price accords and export curbs
to try to ensure basic goods are affordable.
Financial markets are watching for efforts to restore
credibility to official inflation data. The numbers have come
in way below private forecasts since early 2007, when
Fernandez's late husband and predecessor as president, Nestor
Kirchner, fired long-serving staff at the consumer price unit.
Statistics officials are working with the International
Monetary Fund to design a new consumer price index that should
be up and running by early 2014. It is unclear whether the
roughly quarter of Argentine bonds that are inflation-indexed
would be based on the new index and whether it will be any
closer to private estimates. [ID:nN19257167]
Fernandez is not expected to become a fierce
inflation-fighter but she could cool spending a bit and
encourage unions to ease wage demands to contain pressures.
POLITICAL REFORMS
Argentina's constitution allows presidents two consecutive
four-year terms, meaning Fernandez would not be able to seek
re-election in 2015. Following Kirchner's sudden death a year
ago, she has no clear successor, which could unleash power
struggles in her notoriously fractious Peronist party. That has
fueled opposition-led speculation that she might seek to follow
in the footsteps of Latin American leaders, such as Venezuelan
President Hugo Chavez, who reformed their countries' charters
to allow themselves to run again. Government officials have
rejected such ideas and any reform bill would need two-thirds
support in Congress to be passed, meaning it would be difficult
to push through.
ENERGY
Almost a decade of rapid economic expansion and slack
investment in exploration are straining Argentina's energy
resources. That is forcing the government to import more fuel,
eroding the trade surplus and increasing the burden of hefty
state subsidies for industry and residential users.
In 2005, subsidy payouts accounted for less than 5 percent
of primary state spending. Five years later, that figure topped
12 percent, according to private estimates. Analysts say that
makes energy subsidies a likely target if the government moves
to rein in public spending that has been growing at an annual
rate of more than 30 percent this year. Putting the brakes on
public spending will be a bigger priority if global economic
conditions hit the economy. [ID:nN1E76I1FO]
Some new energy projects are coming on line. This combined
with the discovery of a huge shale gas deposit in Patagonia has
raised hopes that Argentina could regain energy independence.
[ID:nN12163720] However, energy projects take years to bring
into operation and analysts say persistent political
uncertainty is a deterrent to hefty, long-term investment.
MINING
The government has courted investment in mining since 2003
and production has taken off despite fierce opposition from
environmentalists and a series of provincial bans that have
blocked key projects. Metals currently face export taxes of 5
or 10 percent, but tight state finances and high global prices
might prompt a hike. Mining exports reached $5.4 billion in
2010, still small compared with soy exports of $17.3 billion.
(Additional reporting by Hugh Bronstein and Alejandro
Lifschitz; Editing by Bill Trott)