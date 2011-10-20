(Note: Election law forbids publication of polls in Argentina a week prior to voting)

* President has huge poll lead over nearest rival Binner

* Fernandez's support inches up ahead of Sunday's vote

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 20 Argentine President Cristina Fernandez looks set to win easy re-election on Sunday with nearly 55 percent of the vote and a massive lead over her nearest rival, an opinion poll showed on Thursday.

The center-leftist's support now stands at 54.6 percent, according to the latest survey by local pollsters Management & Fit showed, up from 53.2 percent in a poll earlier this month.

That puts her more than 40 points ahead of her nearest rival, Socialist provincial governor Hermes Binner.

If Sunday's result confirms the poll's findings, it would mark the biggest election win since democracy returned to the country in 1983 when Raul Alfonsin won 51.8 percent of the vote.

It would also be a significant improvement on the 45.3 percent that Fernandez won in 2007 when she suceeded her late husband, former President Nestor Kirchner.

Fernandez won just over 50 percent of votes in an August primary, which was seen as a dress rehearsal for the Oct. 23 election because all parties had already anointed their candidates and voters could choose among them. [ID:nN1E77E00L]

Trailing her in a distant second place is Binner, with support of 11.6 percent, down slightly from 12.4 percent previously, Management & Fit's latest survey showed.

Social democratic legislator Ricardo Alfonsin, son of the late former president, was running neck-and-neck in third place with San Luis provincial governor Alberto Rodriguez Saa on 5.2 percent, according to the poll.

Fernandez, who has given the state a leading role in the economy, has staged a dramatic comeback from low approval ratings and angry protests by farmers and middle-class voters that erupted early in her first term.

Kirchner's sudden death a year ago prompted an outpouring of public sympathy that gave her approval ratings a sudden boost that she has managed to build upon.

Argentina has one of the world's fastest-growing economies and despite high inflation and other signs of strain, the fragmented field of opposition candidates has failed to mount a convincing challenge.

Under Argentine election law, candidates are guaranteed a first-round victory if they win more than 45 percent of votes.

The Management & Fit poll was taken during the last 10 days among 2,000 people. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.5 percentage points and 14.3 percent of respondents said they did not know or did not answer. (Reporting by Alejandro Lifschitz; Writing by Helen Popper)