(Recast with exit poll results)
By Hugh Bronstein
BUENOS AIRES Aug 9 Ruling party candidate
Daniel Scioli was ahead in Argentina's presidential primary on
Sunday, according to TV exit polls that showed voters tending
toward the Buenos Aires governor's policy of gradual change
after eight years of leftist government.
Scioli is in outgoing President Cristina Fernandez's Front
for Victory party, and has said he favors slowly changing her
policies, which include heavy state control of the economy.
The presidential election, in which Fernandez is banned from
running for a third consecutive term, is on Oct. 25. Running
second in Sunday's primary was Mauricio Macri, the
business-friendly mayor of the capital city whose goal is to do
well enough in the October vote to force a November run-off.
The primary is set up for each party to choose its
presidential candidate, but with voters free to cross party
lines, Sunday's vote will be a dry run ahead of the October
election.
Both leading candidates are former businessmen with more
orthodox policies than Fernandez, whose high public spending has
drained fiscal accounts and fueled inflation while currency and
trade controls slowed investment.
Macri promises to quickly free the markets. Scioli says
"gradualism" is the best way to open the economy while
preserving the strong social safety net weaved together by
Fernandez since she first took power in 2007.
Macri competed with two much less popular members of his
Cambiemos, or "Let's Change," coalition in Sunday's vote. Scioli
ran unopposed in the Front for Victory primary.
Argentine stock and bond prices will likely fall if Scioli
comes out of Sunday's primary strong enough to win the
presidency in October's first round. If Macri looks strong
enough to force a run-off in November, markets are set to rise.
To win outright in October, a candidate needs 45 percent of
votes cast or 40 percent with a 10-point margin over the
second-place candidate.
It was a rainy day in much of Argentina, which is good for
crops in the world's No. 3 soybean exporter but complicated
voting in some farm areas of breadbasket province Buenos Aires.
Scioli said road crews were at work to ensure voters in rural
areas hard hit by the rain could get to their polling stations.
He said he expected preliminary primary results by late
Sunday night. "By about 10 p.m. (0100 GMT Monday) we should have
a clear perspective," he told reporters.
Ignacio Labaqui, who analyses Argentina for Medley Global
Advisors, said Macri's coalition needs at least 30 percent on
Sunday to stay in serious contention.
Macri vows to scrap currency controls and grains export
curbs, and to negotiate an end to the U.S. court battle with
holders of non-paying sovereign bonds that has hobbled
Argentina's finances by keeping it in default.
Scioli has revealed few details of his program, as he treads
gingerly to lock in Fernandez's left-leaning base without
alienating the wider electorate.
Fernandez's policies have fueled one of the world's highest
inflation rates, but poor voters who have benefited from state
largesse over the last eight years remain loyal to her. While
barred from running for a third consecutive term in October,
Fernandez could return as a presidential candidate in 2019.
(Additional reporting by Jorge Otaola; Editing by Eric Walsh
and Chris Reese)