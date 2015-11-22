BUENOS AIRES Nov 22 Argentina's opposition challenger Mauricio Macri leads ruling party candidate Daniel Scioli in the first partial count of votes in Sunday's presidential election, according to the country's electoral authority.

A provisional tally from 0.8 percent of polling stations showed Macri with 53.5 percent of votes and Scioli with 46.5 percent. (Reporting by Buenos Aires newsroom; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Mary Milliken)