GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks ease ahead of Trump-Xi meeting, dollar gains
* Oil prices under pressure on Libyan output recovery (Adds close of U.S. markets)
BUENOS AIRES Nov 22 Argentina's ruling party candidate Daniel Scioli conceded defeat in Sunday's presidential election after calling his center-right challenger Mauricio Macri to congratulate him.
"The Argentine people ... have elected a new president, Mauricio Macri, who I have just congratulated by telephone," a weary looking Scioli told supporters. (Reporting by Maximiliano Rizzi; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Mary Milliken)
* Oil prices under pressure on Libyan output recovery (Adds close of U.S. markets)
April 3 BP Plc has agreed to cut about 5 million pounds ($6.24 million) from Chief Executive Bob Dudley's maximum pay for the next three years in a bid to avoid a shareholder revolt, Sky News said on Monday, citing people briefed on the matter.