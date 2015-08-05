BUENOS AIRES Aug 5 For 13 years, a near blanket freeze on utility tariffs has pushed creaking power grids to the brink of collapse in Argentina's capital, stunting private investment and leading to regular outages when demand peaks.

Now, with a presidential election looming, the biggest distributor Edenor is drawing up a new 10-year investment plan. The firm expects a government led by either of the main candidates - the ruling party's Daniel Scioli and his more business-friendly rival Mauricio Macri - will lift rates.

Buenos Aires residents pay among the lowest power rates in the country, with a monthly bill for a three-bedroom property typically below 50 pesos (about $5.40), or less than the price of a pizza.

Tariff increases, the main revenue driver for power distributors, would help Edenor build up cash-flow, bolster its operating margins and be a positive for its credit rating.

"For a year we've been working on a new plan to improve the distribution network, the technology we use, as and when they give us more money," said Edenor's external relations manager, Alberto Lippi. "We are reviewing all our technical and operational systems."

Both Edenor and the capital's No. 2 distributor, Edesur have posted losses in four of the past five years and complain that stubbornly high inflation has eroded the rock-bottom tariffs.

So far, Scioli and Macri have given few details of their energy policy plans, but power companies and investors are hoping for tariff hikes.

"The idea is to re-imagine the company under different investment plans, to be ready for the likely changes when they come," said an Edenor source. "When the next government arrives and tells us what extra it is giving us in tariffs, or even subsidies or loans, we will know which plan to put into action."

A second power industry source said an opposition victory would be better for the industry.

"We expect changes with a new government, especially if Macri wins," said the source, who asked to remain anonymous. "If the ruling party wins, things will be more uncertain."

Edenor shares have jumped 48 percent this year in peso terms, outpacing Argentina's benchmark index, and are up 28 percent in New York. They have, however, fallen since Macri's party disappointed in a local Buenos Aires election on July 19.

Edenor's rally which began in early 2014 is partly due to local investors seeking refuge from inflation in stocks. But investors are also betting on power industry reforms.

Scioli leads polls ahead of the Oct. 25 election but he is likely to face Macri in a tight runoff vote in November.

SYSTEM OVERLOAD

Power distributors have survived the past decade thanks to state subsidies to the public-private power wholesaler, Cammesa, which allow the distributors to buy power cheap but which are recorded as debt on the utility firms' accounts.

They have also received ad hoc financing from the government to help pay salaries and fund public works.

Cheap electricity helped Argentina emerge from its 2001-2002 economic crisis that plunged millions of middle-class Argentines into poverty.

Residential tariffs are more than 15 times higher in neighboring Uruguay's capital, Montevideo. Industrial customers in Buenos Aires pay eight times less than those in Britain, Edenor says.

The low rates mean Argentines often leave power-draining air conditioning units running in empty houses in summer and keep electric heaters burning in winter.

"The system is overloaded because prices are so low," said Juan Manuel Vazquez at local investment bank Puente.

Weaning consumers off cheap power will be tough and unveiling plans for sweeping tariff hikes ahead of an election could risk political suicide.

Scioli's camp declined to say if he would permit tariff increases and cut subsidies. He is urging voters to "support a 'No' to spending cuts", and is defending President Cristina Fernandez's populist policies on the campaign trail even though he is believed to be more investor-friendly.

Allies of opposition front-runner Macri hint at cutting the bloated subsidies.

"A part of the middle class, myself included, is paying laughable rates for power and gas," Macri's running-mate Gabriella Michetti told Canal 13 last week.

The government paid about 70.2 billion pesos in energy subsidies in the first six months of 2015, the Argentine Association of Public Budget and Finance Administration says.

In 2014, Edenor ran an operating deficit of 2.53 billion pesos, while tariff revenues covered less than a quarter of its financial requirements.

"There is no money," the Edenor source said. "We suppose change is coming. But what degree of change, we don't know." (Additional reporting and writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Kieran Murray)