BUENOS AIRES Jan 27 Argentina will raise
electricity tariffs from February 1 and offer incentives to
consumers who reduce their consumption on last year, a notice on
the government bulletin showed on Wednesday.
Argentine consumers pay some of the cheapest power bills in
Latin America due to hefty government subsidies and a near
blanket freeze on tariffs for more than a decade that has pushed
creaking power grids to the brink of collapse in places.
The government notice did not make clear the percentage
increase in tariffs. Local TV channels C5N and Cronica said the
increase represented a hike of up to 300 percent for some
consumers.
