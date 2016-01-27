BUENOS AIRES Jan 27 Argentina will raise electricity tariffs from February 1 and offer incentives to consumers who reduce their consumption on last year, a notice on the government bulletin showed on Wednesday.

Argentine consumers pay some of the cheapest power bills in Latin America due to hefty government subsidies and a near blanket freeze on tariffs for more than a decade that has pushed creaking power grids to the brink of collapse in places.

The government notice did not make clear the percentage increase in tariffs. Local TV channels C5N and Cronica said the increase represented a hike of up to 300 percent for some consumers. (Reporting by Richard Lough and Maximilian Heath)