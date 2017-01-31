* Prices to spike 60-90 pct for most Buenos Aires consumers
* Shares in electricity companies rally to record highs
* Government says hikes consistent with deficit, inflation
goals
(Adds quote from energy minister, electricity company share
performance, details on Argentina energy deficit)
By Luc Cohen
BUENOS AIRES, Jan 31 Argentina's electricity
rates will increase between 60 and 90 percent for most consumers
in March, according to figures presented by Energy Minister Juan
Jose Aranguren on Tuesday, the latest subsidy reduction meant to
cut a wide fiscal deficit.
Argentina began rolling back generous subsidies for
residential electricity and home-heating natural gas last year.
The move has trimmed government spending but contributed to
inflation that economists say ended 2016 at 40 percent, eating
into purchasing power as the economy remains in recession.
This year, the central bank is targeting inflation between
12 and 17 percent, though economists see it exceeding 20
percent. Center-right President Mauricio Macri's government is
also targeting a fiscal deficit of 4.2 percent of gross domestic
product or less for 2017, down from 4.6 percent in 2016.
"These changes in electric service are consistent with two
goals for the year: complying with the fiscal deficit of 4.2
percent of GDP and inflation of between 12 and 17 percent,"
Aranguren said at a news conference.
Under the changes, 83 percent of consumers will see an
increase in electricity prices of 183 pesos ($11.51) per month
or less, Aranguren said. The hikes will range from an increase
of around 60 percent for the lowest consumption category to 90
percent for those who consume more.
The changes apply to millions of consumers within the
greater Buenos Aires area who receive electricity from
distribution companies Edenor and Edesur. The
poorest consumers will continue to receive a subsidy and will
see their final bills increase by a smaller percentage.
Electricity company shares rallied to record highs on the
rate hike, leading Argentina's Merval stock index
higher. Edenor, whose shares have doubled in the past six
months, was up 6.2 percent, while high-voltage distributor
Transener was up 4.9 percent.
The change, coupled with an increase in gasoline prices in
January, is likely to contribute to higher inflation in the
early months of 2017. The central bank has warned that regulated
prices are likely to increase by more than the rest of the
consumer price index.
Customers who reduce their consumption from 2015 levels are
eligible for discounts. Argentina suffers from a substantial
energy deficit, partly due to generous subsidies implemented by
the previous populist government, which encouraged consumption.
Macri recently announced a deal to attract investment to its
vast Vaca Muerta shale gas reserves in part to help reduce gas
imports.
($1 = 15.9050 Argentine pesos)
(Reporting by Luc Cohen, Maximiliano Rizzi and Eliana
Raszewski; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Dan Grebler)