BUENOS AIRES Dec 19 Argentina on Thursday
threatened to take control of utility firms Edenor and Edesur
after power outages blanketed large swaths of the capital and
surrounding areas just ahead of the South American summer.
"If they are not willing to give people the service they
deserve, we will be willing to take over that service," said
cabinet chief Jorge Capitanich.
Edesur is controlled by Endesa, a subsidiary of
Italy's biggest utility, <Enel ENEI.MI>. Edenor is
owned by the Argentine firm Pampa Energia .
Capitanich said the government of President Cristina
Fernandez has ordered the companies to "immediately" solve the
problems behind the blackouts, which started when temperatures
around Buenos Aires rose in recent days.
Following the government's warning, shares in Edenor fell
7.75 percent to 2.5 pesos on the Buenos Aires stock exchange.
Fernandez has nationalized several firms providing public
services during her term, including a water distribution
company.
The firms could not be reached for immediate comment on
Thursday.