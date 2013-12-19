BUENOS AIRES Dec 19 Argentina on Thursday
threatened to nationalize utility companies Edenor and Edesur
after power outages blanketed large swaths of the capital and
surrounding suburbs just ahead of the South American summer.
"If they are not willing to give people the service they
deserve, we will be willing to take over that service," said
cabinet chief Jorge Capitanich.
Edesur is controlled by Endesa SA, a subsidiary of
Italy's biggest utility, Enel SpA. Edenor is
owned by the Argentine company Pampa Energia .
Shares of Edenor ended 15.1 percent lower at 2.3 pesos in
Buenos Aires on Thursday.
The government of President Cristina Fernandez has
expropriated several companies during her six years in office,
including a water company, the oil company YPF and the
country's biggest airline, Aerolineas Argentinas.
"Just as we did with Aerolineas Argentinas ... and YPF, we
will not hesitate to make the decisions required if the
companies Edenor and Edesur do not restore electrical supplies
immediately," Planning Minister Julio de Vido was quoted as
telling the state news agency Telam.
The companies could not immediately be reached for comment.
The energy sector in Latin America's third-biggest economy
has been beset by limp private investment and surging demand.
Many analysts say government-imposed energy prices, held
nearly flat since the country's 2001-02 financial crisis despite
high inflation, have hurt the sector.
The government said in November that it would raise fees to
fund upgrades, and that utility companies would not benefit.
Blackouts are common in Buenos Aires in summer months when
electrical demand spikes with temperatures, often drawing
residents into the streets for protests.