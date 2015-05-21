(Adds details on rig count, cost efficiencies, context)
By Richard Lough
BUENOS AIRES May 21 Weatherford Drilling
International expects to win contracts in the next two or three
months to deploy rigs to Argentina where foreign energy majors
are exploring one of the world's largest shale resources, a
senior company official said on Thursday.
Warren Levy, the firm's operations director for Latin
America, described the South American country as a "target
market" that had stayed strong even after international oil
prices spiraled downward.
"In the next two to three months, we should expect to have
contracts in hand and be moving equipment," Levy said in an
interview. "Over the next five to 10 years, we see only upside
in Argentina."
"There is a fundamental macroeconomic need for Argentina to
increase its production, the infrastructure is here, the
workforce is here and the ability to explore, find and develop
the resource is quicker than in most countries."
Weatherford Drilling International, the drilling arm of
Dublin-based oil services company Weatherford International Plc
, currently has no rigs in operation in Argentina.
State-run energy firm YPF estimates $200 billion
is required over the next decade to exploit the barely-tapped
Vaca Muerta shale play, which covers an area the size of
Belgium. This would help reverse the country's costly energy
trade deficit.
Firms in Vaca Muerta, which lies under Patagonia's windswept
plains, were cutting exploration costs faster than expected,
Levy said. But he added the number of rigs in use and tough
labor regulations meant Argentina would struggle to replicate
the supply chain efficiency of the United States.
A horizontal well that cost $30 million to drill in 2012 in
Argentina now cost $7 million to $10 million, and this would
fall further to $5-7 million, he said. Multi-stage fracks which
used to take 10 days were now taking two to three days, he said.
Improved technology, better understanding of the Vaca Muerta
shale formation and more rigs have helped to cut costs, though
not to the same level as in markets like the U.S.
"You've got 130 drilling rigs here, you've got 2,000 in the
United States. That volume drives an efficiency of scale you
just can't achieve here," Levy said. "But we're not talking
about wells that are four times as expensive anymore, we're
talking about wells that are coming into the same ball-park."
Heavy handed state controls on the economy, including trade
and currency controls, have deterred foreign firms such as
Chevron Corp, Royal Dutch Shell and Petronas
from going beyond foothold investments.
The frontrunning candidates in October's presidential
election all tout business-friendly reforms, though Levy said
investors were clamoring for more detail on energy and fiscal
policies. President Cristina Fernandez cannot run for a third
straight term.
Levy projected Argentina's rig count would climb to 200 over
the next two years, anticipating a new growth phase next year.
"Argentina should and could be a 600-700 rig market," Levy
said. "If you remove even a few of the political concerns, the
pace of investment is likely to accelerate."
(Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by Diane Craft)