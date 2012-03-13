* Decision seen benefiting state airline
* YPF is main jet fuel supplier in Argentina
* Gov't wants companies to boost investment in sector
BUENOS AIRES, March 12 Argentina ordered
oil companies YPF, Royal Dutch Shell and Esso
to put a price cap on jet fuel charged to airlines that own
airplanes registered in the country, the state news agency said
on Monday.
The decision is seen benefiting LAN Argentina, a branch of
Chile's LAN Airlines and state-run Argentine airline
Aerolineas Argentinas, which accused the three energy firms of
overcharging for jet fuel last month.
"The price of a liter of JP1 jet fuel must not exceed
'super' gasoline (used by cars) by more than 2.7 percent from
the price charged at a gas station nearest to the airport where
it is loaded," Telam said.
The measure by Argentina's domestic commerce secretariat is
based on a report by the country's antitrust commission.
The government has put pressure on YPF, the local unit of
Spain's Repsol, as part of a drive to get companies to
increase investment in energy output. YPF is the main jet fuel
supplier in Argentina
The antitrust commission said oil firms were reaping "an
extraordinary gain" by charging jet fuel 47 percent higher than
super gasoline, when in the United States the difference is no
more than 2.1 percent.
President Cristina Fernandez has slammed energy companies
for charging global rates for the fuel.
"Nearly all the JP1 (jet fuel) is produced here, with the
exception of a very small amount that is imported, which I think
they do to justify charging us the international price,"
Fernandez said in a speech last month.
Argentina's economy has grown at a fast pace over most of
the last nine years, spurring demand for energy at a time when
private investment in exploration and production has lagged.
Costly energy imports have cut into the country's trade surplus.
Esso was purchased last year by Pan American Energy, which
is controlled by BP Plc .
(Reporting by Luis Andres Henao; Editing by Ron Popeski)