BUENOS AIRES, April 29 Workers at three oil
fields in Argentina's top energy-producing province of Santa
Cruz ended a four-day old strike on Monday, said a union
official.
The work stoppage was called on Thursday by workers
demanding that an election be held to choose new leaders for the
province's Private Oil and Gas Workers' Union.
On Sunday night a local court ordered a union leadership
vote to be held.
"An election has been set for September, so the strike is
being lifted," union leader Cesar Alvarez told Reuters.
The southern province of Santa Cruz accounts for about 20
percent of Argentina's crude oil production.
The strike halted operations at the Canadon Seco, Pico
Truncado and Las Heras fields, affecting state-controlled
Argentine company YPF, China's Sinopec Group, and Pan
American Energy (PAE), in which BP has a 60 percent
stake.