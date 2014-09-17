By Sarah Marsh
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 17 Argentina's federal
government said on Wednesday it had reached a preliminary
agreement with provinces to reform energy regulations and
improve incentives to lure the foreign investors needed to
develop its vast shale oil and gas reserves.
The cash-strapped South American country needs investment in
its southern Patagonian Vaca Muerta fields to reverse a costly
energy deficit, meaning imports exceed exports, that is
pressuring low foreign reserves.
Under the country's 1967 energy bill, provincial governments
issue petroleum licenses and also determine concessions and the
taxes foreign companies pay. The central government wants a
national framework that creates the same rules for all regions,
which it says would ease doing business.
"With clear, long-term rules creating transparent
conditions, we obviously will get... investors enabling us to
accelerate the process of becoming self-sufficient in terms of
energy," Cabinet Chief Jorge Capitanich told a news briefing.
Some studies indicate Argentina is sitting atop a shale
bounty that could secure the country's energy self-sufficiency
for decades and see it become a major energy exporter.
Latin America's No. 3 economy defaulted on its debt again in
July. Unable to tap global credit markets, the government
depends largely on foreign firms and bilateral government deals
for financing major infrastructure projects.
The reform will lengthen the terms of exploitation
concessions by a decade to 35 years for non-conventional energy
and 30 years for offshore permits. Firms can win 10-year
extensions if they fulfill investment promises, the government
said in a release late on Tuesday.
With each extension, provinces would be allowed to increase
royalties by 3 percent up to a limit of 18 percent.
The bill will also cut the minimum investment needed for
companies to be exempt from certain import and capital controls
to $250 million from $1 billion.
Argentina has sought this year to win back the confidence of
investors spooked by its expropriation of Spanish energy firm
Repol's majority stake in YPF two years ago.
So far, the only energy company to invest heavily in Vaca
Muerta, which means "Dead Cow", has been Chevron, which
agreed last year to spend $1.24 billion for now state-controlled
YPF to drill 161 wells as the project's operator.
Other companies have reached smaller deals, like Malaysia's
state oil firm Petronas which pledged last month to
contribute $475 million to oil exploration.
The energy bill must now go to parliament, Capitanich said.
"It will become national law, no later than October or
November, and obviously it will have to be ratified by the
Argentine provinces with the goal of guaranteeing its immediate
implementation," he added.
