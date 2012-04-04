BUENOS AIRES, April 3 Argentina's Neuquen province revoked concessions on three energy fields on Tuesday citing insufficient investment, affecting Brazil's Petrobras , Techint Group's Tecpetrol and Argenta Argentina, state news agency Telam reported.

The move came after Neuquen stripped the country's biggest energy firm, YPF, of concessions as government pressure builds on companies to increase energy output to ease the burden of costly fuel imports.

Telam said a provincial government decree stated that Neuquen "continues evaluating and analyzing other areas in which there is low or mid-range production, underinvestment or a lack of investment."

The three energy fields will be transferred to Neuquen's state energy company, which the government said would not affect activity in the sector or jobs.

Neuquen is home to the giant Vaca Muerta field, an unconventional shale prospect that could potentially double Argentina's energy output within a decade. YPF, controlled by Spain's Repsol, holds concessions to about 40 percent of the area. (Reporting by Hilary Burke; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)