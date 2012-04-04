BUENOS AIRES, April 3 Argentina's Neuquen
province revoked concessions on three energy fields on Tuesday
citing insufficient investment, affecting Brazil's Petrobras
, Techint Group's Tecpetrol and Argenta Argentina,
state news agency Telam reported.
The move came after Neuquen stripped the country's biggest
energy firm, YPF, of concessions as government
pressure builds on companies to increase energy output to ease
the burden of costly fuel imports.
Telam said a provincial government decree stated that
Neuquen "continues evaluating and analyzing other areas in which
there is low or mid-range production, underinvestment or a lack
of investment."
The three energy fields will be transferred to Neuquen's
state energy company, which the government said would not affect
activity in the sector or jobs.
Neuquen is home to the giant Vaca Muerta field, an
unconventional shale prospect that could potentially double
Argentina's energy output within a decade. YPF, controlled by
Spain's Repsol, holds concessions to about 40 percent
of the area.
(Reporting by Hilary Burke; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)