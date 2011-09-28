* Atucha II will contribute 700 MW to power grid in 2012
* Nuclear power will account for 10 pct total generation
* Argentina also designing small reactors for remote areas
By Karina Grazina
ZARATE, Argentina, Sept 28 Argentina launched
on Wednesday the final start-up phase for the country's third
nuclear plant, as it expands its reliance on nuclear power just
as Europe starts to shy away from this technology.
Construction on the Atucha II plant began in the early
1980s but it was disrupted for years, partly due to safety
concerns raised by accidents such as the 1986 Chernobyl
disaster.
The plant will start producing energy in the second half of
2012 after a series of tests have been run, contributing 700
megawatts to the country's power grid. This will raise nuclear
power generation to 10 percent of total capacity from 7 percent
now.
"Our country nearly 40 years ago ... unveiled Atucha I,
becoming the first Latin American country to operate a nuclear
plant," President Cristina Fernandez said in a nationally
televised speech on Wednesday.
"Today we are paying our historic debts, generated during
decades, either due to abandonment, mistakes, poor policies or
external pressures aimed at keeping Argentina from developing
its nuclear capacities," she said.
Argentina's move is counter to action in Europe where
countries such as Germany and Italy are moving away from
nuclear power in part because of the tsunami damage to nuclear
facilities in Japan.
Demand for energy has surged due to brisk economic growth
since 2003, and the government has had to supplement local
supplies with natural gas from Bolivia, diesel and fuel-oil
imports and, increasingly, costly liquefied natural gas.
Energy shortages during the winter months often cool
industrial production and economic activity and could prove an
obstacle to longer-term growth, analysts say.
Work on Atucha II was revived in 2006 and the government
has sunk $2.3 billion into the project, financed at least in
part with money from the state pensions administrator, Anses.
Argentina aims to build a fourth nuclear plant, Atucha III,
and construction on that would likely begin in late 2013,
Planning Minister Julio De Vido told reporters. A fifth plant
is also being planned. [ID:nN09114891]
The country is revamping its aging Embalse nuclear power
plant for use over another 30 years. [ID:nN1E77N24H]
And Fernandez said the country is designing small nuclear
reactors of 25 megawatts apiece to supply remote areas of the
country with energy.
(Writing by Hilary Burke; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)