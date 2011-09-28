* Atucha II will contribute 700 MW to power grid in 2012

By Karina Grazina

ZARATE, Argentina, Sept 28 Argentina launched on Wednesday the final start-up phase for the country's third nuclear plant, as it expands its reliance on nuclear power just as Europe starts to shy away from this technology.

Construction on the Atucha II plant began in the early 1980s but it was disrupted for years, partly due to safety concerns raised by accidents such as the 1986 Chernobyl disaster.

The plant will start producing energy in the second half of 2012 after a series of tests have been run, contributing 700 megawatts to the country's power grid. This will raise nuclear power generation to 10 percent of total capacity from 7 percent now.

"Our country nearly 40 years ago ... unveiled Atucha I, becoming the first Latin American country to operate a nuclear plant," President Cristina Fernandez said in a nationally televised speech on Wednesday.

"Today we are paying our historic debts, generated during decades, either due to abandonment, mistakes, poor policies or external pressures aimed at keeping Argentina from developing its nuclear capacities," she said.

Argentina's move is counter to action in Europe where countries such as Germany and Italy are moving away from nuclear power in part because of the tsunami damage to nuclear facilities in Japan.

Demand for energy has surged due to brisk economic growth since 2003, and the government has had to supplement local supplies with natural gas from Bolivia, diesel and fuel-oil imports and, increasingly, costly liquefied natural gas.

Energy shortages during the winter months often cool industrial production and economic activity and could prove an obstacle to longer-term growth, analysts say.

Work on Atucha II was revived in 2006 and the government has sunk $2.3 billion into the project, financed at least in part with money from the state pensions administrator, Anses.

Argentina aims to build a fourth nuclear plant, Atucha III, and construction on that would likely begin in late 2013, Planning Minister Julio De Vido told reporters. A fifth plant is also being planned. [ID:nN09114891]

The country is revamping its aging Embalse nuclear power plant for use over another 30 years. [ID:nN1E77N24H]

And Fernandez said the country is designing small nuclear reactors of 25 megawatts apiece to supply remote areas of the country with energy. (Writing by Hilary Burke; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)