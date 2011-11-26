* Plant operations normal after Mapuche protest disruption
* Indigenous community wants U.S. energy firm to leave
* Neuquen province home to large shale resources
BUENOS AIRES, Nov 26 An Argentine natural gas
processing plant operated by U.S.-based Apache Corp (APA.N) was
operating normally on Saturday after indigenous protests disrupted
production this week, a company source said.
The plant in Neuquen province had been operating at partial
capacity since Mapuche protesters managed to block traffic and
briefly halt operations on Monday. The protesters want the company
to leave the area.
"The blockade is suspended and the plant is operating
normally," the source told Reuters on condition of anonymity. "The
team started to drill this afternoon."
The source added that an agreement was reached after the
government of Neuquen province brokered negotiations between the
company and the protesters. None of the protesters were immediately
available for comment.
Apache is one of the biggest energy companies in Neuquen, where
huge resources of non-conventional natural gas and oil have been
found, raising hopes for a transformation of the country's energy
industry. [ID:nN12163720]
Neuquen, Argentina's most important gas-producing province,
accounts for between 45 percent and 50 percent of total output of
the fuel.
Argentine natural gas production has been declining since 2004,
reaching 47 million cubic meters last year compared with 50.6
million in 2003, according to data from the Argentine Institute of
Petroleum and Gas (IAPG).
(Reporting by Walter Bianchi and Karina Grazina; Writing by
Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Paul Simao)
(alexandra.ulmer@thomsonreuters.com; +569 9138 10 47; Reuters
Messaging: alexandra.ulmer.reuters.com@reuters.net))