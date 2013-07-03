BUENOS AIRES, July 3 Energy production in Argentina's top oil-producing province, Chubut, was disrupted on Wednesday by protesters using road blocks and picket lines to impede access to fields, Pan American Energy said in a statement.

The protests were mounted by unemployed construction workers demanding jobs, local media reported. The local labor union was not immediately available to comment.

The road blocks were set up in the early hours of Wednesday and affected operations at PAE, which is controlled by BP , Argentine state energy company YPF, China's Sinopec, and Argentine companies Tecpetrol, Capsa and Oil, according to the PAE statement.

"Once again, energy activity in the area of the San Jorge Gulf in Chubut province has been completely disrupted by blockades along access roads to all the fields," PAE said. "We repudiate these demonstrations."

The company said some of the people leading the protest were involved in vandalism at its Cerro Dragon facilities last year, which dented oil output province-wide.