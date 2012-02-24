* Energy firms given two years to increase production
* Argentine provinces could strip them of concessions
* Demands made as dispute between gov't and YPF heats up
(Adds information from YPF)
By Magdalena Morales
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 24 Argentine provinces
demanded on Friday that energy firms present investment plans to
raise oil and natural gas output by at least 15 percent in the
next two years, threatening to take away their concessions if
they do not comply.
The requirement is aimed mainly at YPF, the
country's biggest energy company, which is controlled by Spain's
Repsol and has come under government fire for not
investing enough to sustain production - which the company
disputes.
Chubut's governor, Martin Buzzi, an ally of center-left
President Cristina Fernandez, said energy firms must invest or
risk having their concessions rescinded.
"We're demanding and asking for an increase of 15 percent in
output," Buzzi said after a meeting of officials from the
country's 10 energy-producing provinces.
Companies must submit their investment plans in the coming
weeks to the provinces, which have control over the natural
resources in their respective districts and stand to gain from
increased production through extra royalties.
Argentina's economy has boomed in most of the last nine
years, fueling demand for energy in a context of sagging private
investment. The country has had to spend billions of dollars to
import fuel, which has cut into its crucial trade surplus.
A hefty trade surplus has helped increase foreign currency
reserves, which the government plans to use to pay debt in 2012
for a third straight year.
Argentina's crude oil and natural gas reserves sank 15
percent and 31 percent, respectively, between 2007 and 2010.
Many analysts blame government price controls for discouraging
private spending on exploration and production.
YPF HITS BACK
Buzzi said Chubut could strip YPF of its concessions in the
province because he said it is not fulfilling its investment
commitments. Chubut produces nearly 30 percent of Argentina's
oil.
In contrast, he said other energy firms - Pan American
Energy, Tecpetrol and Capsa - are sticking to their pledges.
The threat comes at a time of deteriorating relations
between YPF and the federal government, which has accused YPF
and others of overcharging for diesel and failing to supply the
market adequately with fuels.
YPF defended its policies in a statement sent to the Buenos
Aires Stock Exchange on Friday, saying its ratio of production
to reserves of both crude oil and natural gas is higher than
that of other companies operating in Argentina.
The company said lower production of both fuels last year
was due to protracted labor disputes in the energy-rich
Patagonia region, which cut output by 9.6 million barrels of oil
equivalent.
At the same time, YPF complained that in the last month it
has had difficulty getting government authorization to buy
dollars on the local foreign-exchange market to pay for imports.
It said it also had problems importing goods that would be
essential for advancing with investments.
Argentina's government imposed a new system to preapprove
nearly all imports starting Feb. 1, raising fears among business
leaders that this could disrupt local production.
(Additional reporting by Guido Nejamkis; Writing by Alejandro
Lifschitz and Hilary Burke; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Lisa
Shumaker)