BUENOS AIRES, Sept 22 Reluctance to invest
hefty sums in Argentine oil-refining means the country's fuel
imports may keep rising despite government incentives that
should boost gasoline and diesel output next year.
Under the Refino Plus program, energy companies are being
offered tax breaks and price incentives to entice them to step
up gasoline and diesel output as the nation's eight main
refineries operate at full capacity to meet sizzling demand.
Here are details of capacity at Argentina's eight main oil
refineries:
REFINERY COMPANY CAPACITY
CMD BPD
La Plata YPF 30,000 188,000
Buenos Aires Shell 18,000 113,000
Lujan de Cuyo YPF 16,800 106,000
Campana Pan American Energy 14,000 88,000
San Lorenzo Oil Combustibles 8,000 50,000
Bahia Blanca Petrobras 4,850 31,000
Campo Duran Refinor 4,150 26,000
Plaza Huincul YPF 4,000 25,000
TOTAL 99,800 627,000
CMD = cubic meters per day
BPD = barrels per day
Source: Energy Secretariat, companies
