BUENOS AIRES Aug 15 Chile's Luksic family
group plans to buy Royal Dutch Shell's assets in Argentina,
which include service stations and the country's second-largest
oil refinery, financial daily Ambito Financiero reported on
Monday.
Argentine Planning Minister Julio De Vido learned about the
the deal -- brokered through the family's holding group
Quinenco QNN.SN -- last Friday, Ambito said, without citing
sources.
De Vido was due to meet on Monday morning with Chile's
energy and public works ministers.
No one was immediately available at Shell's office in
Buenos Aires to comment on the report.
Shell (RDSa.L) has been at odds with President Cristina
Fernandez's government over the center-left administration's
price caps on fuel despite soaring inflation estimated
privately at about 25 percent per year.
With the purchase, Luksic would control assets including
Shell's 700 service stations in Argentina and a 113,000
barrel-per-day refinery in Buenos Aires province, Ambito said.
The Luksic family has an indirect stake in Banco de Chile
CHI.SN, the country's No. 2 bank. It is also involved in
copper manufacturing through Madeco MAD.SN and in mining via
Antofagasta Minerals (ANTO.L).
