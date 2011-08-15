* Deal was to include oil refinery, 700 fuel stations

BUENOS AIRES Aug 15 Chile's Luksic family group does not plan to buy Royal Dutch Shell Plc's (RDSa.L) assets in Argentina, a source with knowledge of the situation said Monday, knocking down a newspaper report the deal was on.

The report appeared on Monday morning in financial daily Ambito Financiero.

"There is no truth to what was published in Argentina," a source at the family's holding group Quinenco SA QNN.SN, which was cited by Ambito as being involved, told Reuters.

"It is not true that there has been any type of buying of the assets of Shell in Argentina," the source said, asking not to be identified.

No one was immediately available to comment at Shell's office in Buenos Aires.

With the purchase, Luksic would have gotten control of assets, including Shell's 700 service stations in Argentina and a 113,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Buenos Aires province, Ambito said. [ID:nN1296899]

The Luksic family has an indirect stake in Banco de Chile CHI.SN, the country's No. 2 bank. It is also involved in copper manufacturing through Madeco SA MAD.SN and in mining via Antofagasta Minerals (ANTO.L).

Shell has been at odds with President Cristina Fernandez's government over the center-left administration's price caps on fuel, despite soaring Argentina inflation estimated privately at about 25 percent per year. (Reporting by Karina Grazina in Buenos Aires and Felipe Iturrieta in Santiago; writing by Luis Andres Henao and Andre Grenon)