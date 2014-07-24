BUENOS AIRES, July 24 An oil workers' strike is paralyzing production of oil and natural gas in the Argentine province of Neuquen, an energy sector source told Reuters on Thursday.

Argentina's vast Vaca Muerta shale oil and gas formation, thought to be one of the world's biggest shale reserves, is partially located in Neuquen. (Reporting by Alejandro Lifschitz; Writing by Sarah Marsh, Editing by Franklin Paul)