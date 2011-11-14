GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks, euro slide as economic, political uncertainty hits
* Oil recovers as markets torn between OPEC cut, U.S. supply rise
BUENOS AIRES, Nov 14 Argentine oil and natural gas industry workers will start a 24-hour strike on Tuesday in the provinces of Neuquen, Rio Negro and La Pampa, a union leader told Reuters.
Guillermo Pereyra, secretary-general of the Private Oil and Gas Union, said the protest would begin at 8 p.m. local time (2300 GMT). Neuquen is one of Argentina's most important energy-producing provinces. (Reporting by Nicolas Misculin; Writing by Helen Popper; Editing by Dale Hudson) (helen.popper@thomsonreuters.com; +54 11 4318 0655; Reuters Messaging: helen.popper.reuters.com@reuters.net))
* Oil recovers as markets torn between OPEC cut, U.S. supply rise
* Concerns over fuel demand also weighing on crude (Adds China data, updates prices)
SINGAPORE, Feb 7 Oil steadied on Tuesday after falls the previous session, with markets torn between mixed price indicators that have kept crude range-bound for much of the year.