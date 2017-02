* Move comes days after Fernandez wins 2nd term

* Argentina grants billions of dollars in subsidies

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 2 Argentina will review its popular energy subsidies for possible changes, Economy Minister Amado Boudou said on Wednesday, just days after President Cristina Fernandez won a landslide re-election on Oct. 23.

The government has formed a working group to review subsidies, which total in the billions of dollars, as policymakers say they face a more difficult world economic situation in the months ahead.

(Reporting by Hugh Bronstein;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)