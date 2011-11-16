* Big energy firms, wealthy households to lose subsidies

* Hefty utility subsidies straining state finances

By Helen Popper

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 16 Argentina's government will cut more than $800 million in utility subsidies from homes and businesses as it seeks to ease a growing burden on state finances, officials said on Wednesday.

The announcement came two weeks after the center-left government said it would review billions of dollars in water, natural gas and electricity subsidies, a move that was welcomed by Wall Street. [ID:nN1E7A10MR]

President Cristina Fernandez won easy re-election last month, raising speculation she might try to cut back popular subsidies after the election. [ID:nN1E76I1FO]

Economy Minister Amado Boudou said utility subsidies, mainly on natural gas and power supplies, would be withdrawn from big companies that produce fuels and agrochemicals. Utility subsidies will also be withdrawn from high-income families.

"This is the first group ... The second group marks the start of (subsidy reduction) for the domestic sector," Boudou said, adding that the measure would only affect wealthier households.

The cuts will save the state 3.978 billion pesos ($830 million) per year and begin to come into force on Dec. 1.

When Boudou announced the subsidy shake-up earlier this month he said subsidy cuts of about $140 million a year would be made as a first step. Wednesday's announcement brings the total savings announced so far to almost $1 billion.

Utility tariffs were frozen 10 years ago to ease the pain of a devaluation and sharp recession.

In 2005, subsidy payouts accounted for less than 5 percent of primary state spending. Five years later, that figure topped 12 percent, according to private estimates.

Investors keep a close eye on Argentina's public coffers because the country has yet to return to global credit markets nine years after its mammoth $100 billion default.

A worsening global outlook and dwindling primary budget surplus have raised questions about the sustainability of Fernandez's big spending policies and economists have said tackling the subsidies should be a priority.

However, Argentine consumers have got used to tariffs that lower overall expenses as annual inflation runs at more than 20 percent. Any widespread, sudden reduction of subsidies would likely prove unpopular.

Public outrage forced Fernandez to backtrack when she tried to remove some in 2009.

However, Argentine consumers have got used to tariffs that lower overall expenses as annual inflation runs at more than 20 percent. Any widespread, sudden reduction of subsidies would likely prove unpopular.

Public outrage forced Fernandez to backtrack when she tried to remove some in 2009.

Since then, "Subsidized by the State" has been written across utility bills in large, red letters and posted on the side of buses. Consumers are also reminded how much more their bill would cost in neighboring countries.