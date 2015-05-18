BUENOS AIRES May 18 The Argentine government
said on Monday that ERIELL, an oilfield service group majority
owned by Russia's Gazprombank, had declared its intention to
establish drilling operations in the South American country this
year.
Argentina sits atop some of the world's biggest shale oil
and gas resources but years of under-investment in the energy
sector have made the country a net energy importer.
A statement released by the Argentine industry ministry said
ERIELL's vice president Zemfira Djemilava met Industry Minister
Debora Giorgi in Buenos Aires and would later hold discussions
with YPF, Pan American Energy and Pluspetrol.
Representatives of ERIELL were not immediately available for
comment.
President Cristina Fernandez's heavy-handed trade and
currency controls have scared companies out of making anything
but foothold investments in what is viewed as one of the biggest
shale reserves in the Western Hemisphere.
(Reporting by Eliana Raszewski; Writing by Richard Lough;
Editing by David Gregorio)