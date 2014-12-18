BUENOS AIRES Dec 18 Exxon Mobil has struck non-conventional oil and gas at a second well in Argentina's Neuquen province, the company said on Thursday, referring to a region that sits atop Vaca Muerta, one of the world's largest shale resources.

Exxon said the well produced a flow rate of 448 barrels per day of oil and 1 million cubic feet of gas per day in the first test.

"Our second well is flowing at levels which position it as one of the best in the (Vaca Muerta) formation," said Stephen Greenlee, president of Exxon Mobil Exploration Company in a statement.

