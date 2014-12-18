BUENOS AIRES Dec 18 Exxon Mobil has
struck non-conventional oil and gas at a second well in
Argentina's Neuquen province, the company said on Thursday,
referring to a region that sits atop Vaca Muerta, one of the
world's largest shale resources.
Exxon said the well produced a flow rate of 448 barrels per
day of oil and 1 million cubic feet of gas per day in the first
test.
"Our second well is flowing at levels which position it as
one of the best in the (Vaca Muerta) formation," said Stephen
Greenlee, president of Exxon Mobil Exploration Company in a
statement.
