BUENOS AIRES, June 16 Argentina will extradite
former JP Morgan Chase & Co executive Hernan Arbizu to
the United States, to face charges of fraud and embezzlement,
the Argentine security ministry said on Thursday.
Arbizu will leave Buenos Aires on June 22, the ministry said
in a statement. The United States requested Arbizu's extradition
in 2008, when he was first detained. He was freed, then arrested
again in Buenos Aires upon approval of extradition.
The extradition agreement comes as U.S.-Argentine relations
have warmed following the election of center-right President
Mauricio Macri last year.
An indictment unsealed in New York in 2008 accused Arbizu of
embezzling some $5.4 million from bank clients. The name of
Arbizu's lawyer was not made available.
JP Morgan declined to comment.
(Reporting by Nicolas Misculin and Caroline Stauffer; Editing
by David Gregorio)