BUENOS AIRES, June 28 Argentina will pursue in
Britain and the United States a local judge's order to seize
assets of oil drillers operating in the disputed Falklands
Islands, the foreign minister said in an interview published in
local media on Sunday.
On Saturday, a federal judge in Tierra del Fuego ordered the
seizure of $156 million in bank accounts, boats and other
property of six European and U.S. oil companies operating in the
islands.
A source with knowledge of the situation said the ruling was
meaningless because the companies do not generally hold assets
in Argentina or use Argentine waters.
Foreign Minister Hector Timerman told local newspaper Tiempo
Argentino on Sunday that on Monday he will formally request that
the stock exchange regulators in London and New York implement
the judge's order.
The companies named in the order are Premier Oil Plc
, Falkland Oil and Gas Ltd, Rockhopper
Exploration Plc, Noble Energy Inc y Edison
International Spa.
"The companies can defend themselves in foreign courts, but
that will have a cost or penalty to their market listing,"
Timerman said.
He said that international law forbid altering the state of
territory where the United Nations has accepted that there is a
sovereignty dispute, and that the companies had breached the
rule by drilling wells.
Argentina claims sovereignty over the South Atlantic islands
which it calls the Malvinas, located about 435 miles (700 km)
off the coast of Tierra del Fuego and occupied by around 3,000
people who mostly say they wish them to remain a British
overseas territory.
Britain and Argentina fought a short war in 1982, after the
then Argentine military dictatorship briefly seized the islands,
and tensions have escalated again in recent years with the
discovery of oil deposits.
Ahead of Argentine elections in October, rhetoric is heating
up. "What the United Kingdom is doing is what it did in classic
colonialism: appropriate resources from its colonies and take
them back to their country," said Timerman on Sunday.
Falkland Oil and Gas and Rockhopper declined to comment.
Noble Energy, the British foreign office and the other mentioned
companies could not immediately be reached for comment.
