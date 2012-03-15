BUENOS AIRES, March 15 Argentina will take legal action against any companies involved in oil exploration in the Falkland Islands, Foreign Minister Hector Timerman said on Thursday.

British explorer Rockhopper has been seeking a partner to invest in the $2 billion Sea Lion project. Borders & Southern and Falkand Oil & Gas are both set to drill wells to the south of the islands later this year.

Timerman, during a news conference, called the activities "illegal" and "illegitimate".

(Reporting by Juliana Castilla; Writing by Luis Andres Henao and Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)