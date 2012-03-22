* Gov't says firms operate illegally in Argentine territory
* Argentina wants British stock exchange to step up scrutiny
BUENOS AIRES, March 22 Argentina has asked
British market regulators to probe whether oil companies that
have explored off the disputed Falkland Islands have told
investors about the risks of their "illicit" drilling, the
government said on Thursday.
The center-left administration of President Cristina
Fernandez vowed last week to take legal action against any
companies involved in the search for oil off the islands, known
as the Malvinas in Spanish.
The sovereignty dispute between Britain and Argentina over
the South Atlantic archipelago has reignited in recent months as
the 30-year anniversary of the Falklands war nears and as
findings by British exploration firms raise hopes of a potential
tax windfall and boon to the islands' economy.
Argentina's foreign ministry said it sent letters to the
London and New York stock exchanges this week, asking that the
five companies that have searched for oil off the Falklands be
forced to advise investors that Argentina deems their activities
illegal.
The companies are Rockhopper Exploration Plc,
Falkland Oil and Gas Ltd, Borders & Southern Petroleum
Plc, Argos Resources Ltd and Desire Petroleum
Plc.
"(These companies) are illegitimately carrying out
hydrocarbons exploration on the Argentine continental shelf,
exposing themselves to administrative, civil and criminal
sanctions," the foreign ministry said in a statement.
"We have solicited ... that they be required to make these
illicit activities known and quantify the risks involved. In
this way, the stock exchange will be able to evaluate if the
firms can continue to list their shares or whether they must
provide more information to the market," it stated.
The companies trade in London but Argentina also advised New
York regulators, in case the companies move to list there in the
future.
The government also sent along a list of all the companies
linked to the five exploration companies, including
international banks, auditors, brokers, advisers and lawyers,
along with institutional investors.
Some of the biggest banks named include Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, HSBC, Barclays Plc,
Lloyds Banking Group Plc and the Royal Bank of Scotland
Group Plc.
These banks could be at risk of asset seizure in Argentina
if the government successfully sues them in local courts.
Argentina has steadily increased pressure on Britain to hold
sovereignty talks, introducing new controls on shipping, asking
for a flights accord to be overhauled and complaining to the
United Nations about Britain's "militarization" of the area.
London has said this amounts to harassment.
British leaders say they will only negotiate sovereignty or
oil rights in the unlikely event that the 3,000 islanders want
that.
The 10-week Falklands conflict in 1982 killed 650 Argentine
and 255 British troops.
(Reporting by Hilary Burke; editing by Matthew Lewis)