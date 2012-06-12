* Soy, corn growers froze sales to protest government policies

* No export disruptions seen thanks to dockside reserves

* Drought-hit farmers need cash, will end strike at midnight

By Hugh Bronstein

BUENOS AIRES, June 12 Argentina's grains farmers were ready on Tuesday to end a week-long sales strike organized to protest government policies but that at the same time hurt growers by slowing much-needed revenue.

The sales freeze, set to end at midnight on Tuesday (0300 GMT Wednesday), was called last week by growers angry about profit-siphoning agricultural policies and a recent tax increase in No. 1 soy- and corn-producing province Buenos Aires.

Argentina is a top exporter of both crops at a time of growing world demand. Exports from the country were not affected by the sales freeze, as dockside silos had been topped off with freshly-harvested reserves just before the protest began.

"The strike will not be extended. That would be financial suicide," said Jorge Garat, who has a 1,300-hectare soy, corn and sunflower farm in the western Buenos Aires town of Trenque Lauquen.

"We cannot hold our products back from market indefinitely. That would mean giving up our income at a time when we have debts to pay and other financial commitments," he said, echoing Hugo Biolcati, head of the Argentine Rural Society (SRA), who said on Monday that the sellers' strike would end as scheduled.

Garat saw crop yields fall this season due to a drought that hit the Pampas grains belt in the December-January dog days of the Southern Hemisphere summer. Yields were further hurt by record May rains that inhibited harvesting by swamping the same field that had been parched by the sun at the turn of the year.

Argentine farmers are harvesting the last of their 2011/12 corn and soybeans after a spate of production estimate cuts that left many growers worried about cash flow.

The government currently forecasts soy output of 41.5 million tonnes this season after the six-week dry spell dashed initial expectations for a bumper crop. The Agriculture Ministry sees corn output of 20.1 million tonnes, far below the record 30 million tonnes foreseen by officials at the start of planting.

Argentine growers have long criticized the policies of President Cristina Fernandez, who has increased the state's role in the economy during her more than four years in office.

They say profits are hurt by wheat and corn export curbs imposed by the government to ensure ample domestic food supplies. Even before the Buenos Aires land tax increase was announced last month, farmers complained about the 35-percent tax that the government puts on soybean exports.

Argentina is the world's top exporter of soyoil, used in the booming international biofuels sector. It is also the No. 1 supplier of soymeal, used as cattle feed, particularly in China, where the emerging middle class is clamoring for beef steaks.

Trading companies with operations in Argentina include Cargill Inc, Bunge Ltd Molinos Rio de la Plata , and Noble Group Ltd.

Flow of grains trucks into Argentina's main port of Rosario slowed to a trickle this week due to the sales freeze.

Only 1,000 trucks entered the port in the 24 hours through mid-morning Tuesday, down from 4,600 on the same day last year, the Rosario grains exchange said.

About 80 percent of Argentina's farm exports are shipped from terminals that line the Parana River at Rosario, which provides quick access to the shipping lanes of the South Atlantic. (Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)