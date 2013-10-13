* President in good mood and recovering, spokesman says
* Fernandez ordered strict rest for 30 days
* Combative leader sidelined ahead of Oct. 27 primary vote
BUENOS AIRES, Oct 13 Argentine President
Cristina Fernandez was discharged from hospital on Sunday after
successful surgery last week to remove blood from the surface of
her brain, but cannot yet resume public duties, the government
said.
Fernandez has been advised to take 30 days of strict rest
and avoid air travel. Her health will continue to be closely
monitored, the medical report released by the government said.
"The medical team attending the president has decided to
discharge her," spokesman Alfredo Scoccimarro said. "She's still
in an excellent mood and still in an ongoing recovery, and sends
you a big kiss and lots of affection to all those who have
prayed for her here and in the world."
Scoccimarro said on Saturday that Fernandez was walking, had
leafed through some books and started to ask for food. "For
instance, they offered her apple puree and she asked for plum
puree," he said.
Dozens of supporters brandishing Argentine flags and posters
with messages such as "the people need you" cheered Fernandez as
she left the hospital in central Buenos Aires to head to the
Olivos presidential house where she will convalesce.
Fernandez has been recovering since Tuesday in the intensive
care unit of the Fundacion Favaloro hospital, where the surgery
to drain blood that had pooled between her brain and skull took
place.
The subdural hematoma came after Fernandez hit her head in a
fall in August. The accident wasn't disclosed at the time and
its details have not been made public.
SIDELINED AHEAD OF KEY VOTE
The sharp-tongued, two-term leftist leader has been
sidelined ahead of a key mid-term election on Oct. 27 and at the
apex of a rancorous court battle with Argentina's "holdout"
creditors.
When she became ill, Fernandez was in full campaign mode,
making speeches on behalf of allies running in the mid-term
primary, which will determine whether her coalition keeps
control of Congress during her final two years in power.
Vice President Amado Boudou has taken over public duties,
but Fernandez, known for micro-managing her cabinet, is likely
to want to take control again as soon as she can.
The hematoma appeared at a sensitive time for her
administration. Argentines are increasingly unhappy about
double-digit inflation and government-imposed currency controls
that have clamped down on access to U.S. dollars as part of an
effort to halt capital flight.
Fernandez is also embroiled in a legal battle against
holdout bond investors who declined to participate in
Argentina's 2005 and 2010 debt restructurings and are suing for
full repayment.
Fernandez had her thyroid glands removed last year after she
was diagnosed with cancer, although later tests indicated no
cancer was present. Her late husband, former President Nestor
Kirchner, died from a heart attack in 2010.